See where another downtown tower could rise in Austin's evolving skyline

A developer plans to build a 47-story apartment tower in the 500 block of West Avenue downtown that would replace restaurants Irene's and Taquero Mucho. The site is flanked by the Austin City Lofts and Sammie's Italian Restaurant, which replaced the longtime Hut's Hamburgers.

More change could be destined for Austin's evolving skyline, with a local developer's plans to build a 47-story apartment tower amid ongoing demand for downtown living.

Manifold, an Austin-based investment and development group, plans to build the high-rise in the 500 block of West Avenue between West Sixth and West Fifth streets, east of Whole Foods Market's flagship store. With 359 units, the tower will join downtown Austin's building boom, which has seen wave after wave of high-rise residential and commercial development over the past two decades.

If built, the tower would replace restaurants Irene's and Taquero Mucho. The site is flanked by the Austin City Lofts on one side, and on the other by Sammie's Italian Restaurant, which replaced longtime favorite Hut's Hamburgers, which closed in 2019.

In two nearby condominium towers, Fifth & West and the Austin City Lofts, some residents have raised concerns about increased flooding risks, traffic and safety if Manifold's proposed tower is built with the additional height and square footage the developer is seeking beyond what current zoning would allow.

The planned apartment tower would have 359 units.

"While density and height are naturally encouraged in the downtown area, the proposed development is wholly within Austin’s 25-year floodplain and is located mid-block with access only to West Avenue," Ian Inglis, board president of the Austin City Lofts homeowners' association, wrote in a letter last year to the city. "To our knowledge, there is no tower as dense and as tall as the one being proposed for 506 and 508 West Avenue located mid-block on a two-lane two-way short block with stop lights on either end (West Fifth and West Sixth) anywhere downtown, much less within the 25-year floodplain."

In his letter, Inglis also took issue with an above-ground parking garage that would have 11 stories and 430 parking spaces.

"At a time when City Council is focused on regulations that reduce the overall number of new parking spaces builtwithin downtown Austin to meet parking needs more efficiently and creating a more walkable, pedestrian-oriented built environment with fewer large above-ground parking structures, this would seem to be incongruous," Inglis wrote.

A rendering shows the proposed facade of the new tower.

Richard Suttle Jr., a prominent Austin lawyer and lobbyist who represents many developers in their zoning cases, said the proposed project "extends the success of people who want to live downtown."

"Despite accommodating our high-rise neighbor (Austin City Lofts) and their unfounded complaints, we think that a tall building next to a tall building is appropriate," Suttle said.

In Manifold's proposed tower, the developer will be paying $1.78 million into the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund and an equal amount to the Shoal Creek Conservancy, Suttle said.

"The density bonus program is set up so the offered community benefits benefit the community," Suttle said. "The whole community. The neighborhood shares the position that affordable housing and the Shoal Creek improvements are both important community benefits that deserve attention. The delicate balance garnered the neighborhood's support of the project.”

That neighborhood is the Old Austin Neighborhood Association, or OANA.

"Although our high-rise neighbor (Austin City Lofts) can't seem to be satisfied, our neighborhood is," Suttle said.

The proposed building is drawing criticism from the Austin City Lofts homeowners' association.

Ted Siff, who heads the Old Austin Neighborhood Association, said the group "supports this proposed development because it will provide more downtown residences, donate almost $2 million to affordable housing, and meets all the city's legal requirements."

Manifold's project wouldn't be the tallest downtown.

Currently, the tallest building on the skyline is the 66-story Sixth and Guadalupe tower, named after its location. The tallest building currently under construction is Waterline, a 74-story tower being built in the Rainey Street District on downtown's southeastern side that is slated to become the tallest tower in all of Texas.

For Manifold's tower, the Shoal Creek Conservancy said it is excited about the proposed $1.8 million to support the improvements of the Shoal Creek Trail, hike-and-bike bridge and rail trestle.

"The (conservancy) supports the city receiving the downtown density bonus fees directly and holding them in a restricted account specifically for these projects," said Ivey Kaiser, director of the Shoal Creek Conservancy.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Downtown Austin to see new high-rise development from Manifold