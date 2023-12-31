See New Year's Eve store hours for Walmart, Target, Aldi, Home Depot, Kohl's, more

If you're hosting a New Year's Eve gathering and need some last-minute essentials, or need to hit the mall for a new outfit, you're in luck this year, as most retail and grocery stores will be open on Dec. 31.

While some stores, like Walmart and Kroger, will be open their regular hours, others will be open limited hours. It is always best to check with your local store before leaving home, as store hours can vary by location.

Most fast food chains and sit-down restaurants will also be open on Dec. 31, so if you get hungry while you're out running errands, you'll have plenty of delicious options to choose from.

Here's what you need to know about which retail and grocery stores are open on New Year's Eve and their hours.

Walmart New Year's Eve hours

Walmart stores will be open their regular hours on Dec. 31, the company told USA TODAY. Their stores are usually open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Target New Year's Eve hours

Target stores will be open on New Year's Eve, however most locations will close by 9 p.m.

Sam's Club New Year's Eve hours

Sam's Club locations will be open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve this year.

Aldi New Year's Eve hours

Aldi stores will be open limited hours on Dec. 31. You can find your local store and its specific hours here.

Home Depot, Lowe's and Ace Hardware New Year's Eve hours

Home Depot stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

Lowe's stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while Ace Hardware stores will be open their regular business hours.

TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods New Year's Eve hours

All three stores will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Kohl's New Year's Eve hours

All Kohl's stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Barnes & Noble New Year's Eve hours

Barnes & Noble bookstores will be open their regular hours on New Year's Eve.

Retail store hours on New Year's Eve

The following retail stores will be open on New Year's Eve, in addition to Walmart and Target, which are listed above. Hours are listed for companies that provided them.

