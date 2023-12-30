See New Year's Eve store hours for Walmart, Target, Costco, Kroger, Publix, Aldi, more

If you're hosting a New Year's Eve gathering and need some last-minute essentials, or need to hit the mall for a new outfit, you're in luck this year, as most retail and grocery stores will be open on Dec. 31.

While some stores, like Walmart and Kroger, will be open their regular hours, others, like Costco and TJ Maxx, will be open limited hours. It is always best to check with your local store before leaving home, as store hours can vary by location.

Most fast food chains and sit-down restaurants will also be open on Dec. 31, so if you get hungry while you're out running errands, you'll have plenty of delicious options to choose from.

Here's what you need to know about which retail and grocery stores are open on New Year's Eve and their hours.

Looking for open restaurants? Here are your options on New Year's Eve 2023

Walmart New Year's Eve hours

Walmart stores will be open their regular hours on Dec. 31, the company told USA TODAY. Their stores are usually open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Target New Year's Eve hours

Target stores will be open on New Year's Eve, however most locations will close by 9 p.m.

Costco New Year's Eve hours

Costco warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to the company's website.

Sam's Club New Year's Eve hours

Sam's Club locations will be open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve this year.

Kroger New Year's Eve hours

All stores in the Kroger family of companies will be open their regular business hours on Dec. 31.

The Kroger family of stores includes: Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smith’s Food and Drug.

Trader Joe's New Year's Eve hours

All Trader Joe's locations will close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve, according to the company's website.

Story continues

Publix New Year's Eve hours

Publix stores will close at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the company told USA TODAY.

Whole Foods New Year's Eve hours

Whole Foods stores will be open limited hours on New Year's Eve. You can find your local store and its specific hours here.

Aldi New Year's Eve hours

Aldi stores will be open limited hours on Dec. 31. You can find your local store and its specific hours here.

Home Depot, Lowe's and Ace Hardware New Year's Eve hours

Home Depot stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

Lowe's stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while Ace Hardware stores will be open their regular business hours.

TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods New Year's Eve hours

All three stores will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

JCPenney and Macy's New Year's Eve hours

JCPenney stores will open at 11 a.m. on New Year's Eve. Closing times vary by location, so the company recommends verifying those with your local store.

Macy's will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kohl's New Year's Eve hours

All Kohl's stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Cabela's and Bass Pro Shop New Year's Eve hours

Cabela's and Bass Pro Shop stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barnes & Noble New Year's Eve hours

Barnes & Noble bookstores will be open their regular hours on New Year's Eve.

Grocery store hours on New Year's Eve

The following grocery stores will be open on Dec. 31. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

Winn-Dixie: Stores close at 10 p.m.

Meijer: 6 a.m. to midnight

Food Lion

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Lidl: Stores close at 7 p.m.

Giant Eagle: Stores close at 9 p.m.; pharmacies close at 5 p.m.

Wegman's: Stores close at 8 p.m.

Retail store hours on New Year's Eve

The following retail stores will be open on New Year's Eve, in addition to Walmart and Target, which are listed above. Hours are listed for companies that provided them.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Year's Eve 2023 store hours: Walmart, Target, Costco, Kroger, Aldi