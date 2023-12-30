See New Year's Eve store hours for Walmart, Target, Costco, Aldi, more

Costco in Ankeny.

If you're hosting a New Year's Eve gathering and need some last-minute essentials, or need to hit the mall for a new outfit, you're in luck this year, as most retail and grocery stores will be open on Dec. 31.

While some stores, like Walmart and Kroger, will be open their regular hours, others, like Costco and TJ Maxx, will have limited hours. It is always best to check with your local store before leaving home, as store hours can vary by location.

Here's what you need to know about which retail and grocery stores are open on New Year's Eve and their hours.

Walmart New Year's Eve hours

Walmart stores will be open their regular hours on Dec. 31, the company told USA TODAY. Their stores are usually open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Target New Year's Eve hours

Target stores will be open on New Year's Eve. However, most locations will close by 9 p.m.

Costco New Year's Eve hours

Costco warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to the company's website.

Sam's Club New Year's Eve hours

Sam's Club locations will be open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards and Ace Hardware New Year's Eve hours

Home Depot stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

Lowe's stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Menards will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ace Hardware stores will be open their regular business hours.

TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods New Year's Eve hours

All three stores will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

JCPenney, Dillard's and Von Maur New Year's Eve hours

JCPenney and Dillard's will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Von Maur will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kohl's New Year's Eve hours

All Kohl's stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Bass Pro Shop New Year's Eve hours

Bass Pro Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barnes & Noble New Year's Eve hours

Barnes & Noble bookstores will be open their regular hours on New Year's Eve.

Grocery store hours on New Year's Eve

Aldi in Altoona.

The following grocery stores will be open on Dec. 31. Hours are listed for the companies that provided them.

Hy-Vee: Most stores will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Price Chopper: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fareway: Closed, as always, on Sunday.

Aldi: Aldi stores will be open limited hours on Dec. 31. You can find your local store and its specific hours here.

Whole Foods: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fresh Thyme: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

C Fresh Market: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other retail store hours on New Year's Eve

The following retail stores also will be open on New Year's Eve, in addition to Walmart and Target, which are listed above. Hours are listed for companies that provided them.

Mall hours

Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines.

Jordan Creek Town Center: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Valley West Mall: Noon to 6 p.m.

Merle Hay Mall: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southridge Mall: Not yet announced

Outlets of Des Moines; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: New Year's Eve 2023 store hours: Walmart, Target, Costco, Aldi