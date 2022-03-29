Seed Coating Materials Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the seed coating materials market are Bayer CropScience AG, BASF SE, Clariant International, Croda International, Incotec Group, Chromatech Incorporated, Brett Young, Precision Laboratories, Dupont de Nemours Inc, FMC Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, Mahendra Overseas, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Syngenta AG, Nufarm, Universal Coating Systems, Centor Oceania, Michelman, Inc.

, Smith Seed Service, Prebble Seeds Ltd and Allied Seed, Llc



The global seed coating materials market is expected to grow from $1.82 billion in 2021 to $1.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.02%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.42%.



The seed coating materials market consists of sales of seed coating materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to coating of seeds with crop protection materials and some other non-chemical/biological products.Seed coating involves application of exogenous materials onto the surface of seeds with the aim of improving seed appearance and handling characteristics that can protect the seed against phytopathogens and increase germination and plant growth.



These materials are used for improving shelf life along with seed performance and plant establishment.



The main seed coating material types include bio-based coating and synthetic coating.Bio-based coating involves biological substances, which are applied to the seed in a powder form or as a liquid.



Bio-based coatings use active ingredients such as microbes like fungi and bacteria, as well as plant extracts and algae extracts.The different seed coating materials include polymers, colorants, pellets, minerals/pumice and active ingredients.



The seed coating material processes include film coating, encrusting and pelleting, which are used for crop types such as cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, flowers and ornamentals, oilseeds and pulses and other crop types.



North America was the largest region in the seed coating materials market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapid growth of agriculture and allied sectors are contributing to the growth of the seed coating materials market.Seed coating is the application of external materials onto the surface for improving seed performance in the agriculture industry.



In 2021, the contribution of Indian agriculture and thus the allied sector stood at nearly $ 2.15 trillion in 2020-2021. According to the U.S department of agriculture, farm cash receipts are expected to increase by $29.3 billion to $461.9 billion in 2022 in nominal dollars from 2021. Therefore, the rapid growth of agriculture and allied sectors is driving the growth of the seed coating materials market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in seed coating materials.Seed coating materials companies are focusing on developing better and efficient coating materials for seed performance.



For instance, in December 2021, Germany based chemicals company, BASF launched a next generation seed coating polymer, Flo Rite Pro 2805 for seed treatment, which uses an advanced polymer-based technology. The new material is designed to improve the adhesion and retention of active ingredients, and would offer soybean, dry bean, and pea growers’ better adhesion properties with high seed flow for optimizing plant populations for yields.



In July 2021, Solvay, a Belgium-based chemical company acquired Bayer’s Crop Science and seed coating business for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will strengthen Solvay’s strategy to create a robust portfolio of sustainable, bio-based solutions for agricultural buyers.



Bayer AG is a German-based life sciences company, which is involved in crop enhancement, seed enhancement and seed coating products.



The countries covered in the seed coating materials market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





