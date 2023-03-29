Seed Group onboards Italian sustainable AI start-up Datrix

DUBAI, UAE and MILAN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has announced a strategic partnership with Datrix S.p.A., a company listed on the Italian Stock Market, with an aim to revolutionise the thriving artificial intelligence (AI) industry in the UAE and the Middle East.

From left to right: Andrea Ronchi, Head of UAE Market at Datrix; Fabrizio Milano D’Aragona, Co-Founder & CEO of Datrix; Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum; Mauro Arte, Co-founder and COO of Datrix; Prof. Enrico Zio, Scientific Director of Datrix

Datrix specialises in sustainable AI methodologies and solutions for the data-driven growth of companies, and the partnership between Seed Group and Datrix aims to combine their strengths to drive innovation and growth in the region. Datrix is a leader in the development of augmented analytics solutions and services based on AI and machine learning models to improve the efficiency of cross-industry business management and physical processes.

As part of the partnership, Seed Group will provide Datrix with the guidance it needs to reach the right audience and access top decision-makers in the government and private sectors. The partnership will also help Datrix contribute to bringing the latest technological innovations to the UAE and the Middle East region, in the wake of the estimated 14 percent impact of AI growth on the UAE's GDP by 2023.

Commenting on the partnership, Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group, said, "We are excited to partner with Datrix and contribute to the growth of the AI industry in the region. Especially given the fact that the potential impact of AI on the Middle East by 2030 is predicted to reach over US$320 billion. Datrix's expertise in sustainable AI solutions will complement our existing capabilities and help us deliver more value to our clients."

"We are honoured to have Seed Group as a strategic partner. The Middle East market and, in particular, the UAE market, characterised today by strong economic growth and a rapid wave of innovation, represent an extraordinary expansion opportunity for our AI services, and this partnership will allow us to accelerate this process," comments Fabrizio Milano D'Aragona, CEO of Datrix.

"In our vision, artificial intelligence is a powerful means to an end, always aimed at measurable results in terms of cost efficiency, maximising business performance, and mitigating risks. This becomes more valuable on complex projects and in challenging sectors with significant importance in the Middle East, such as oil and gas, energy, utilities, construction, infrastructure, and large industrial hubs," explains Andrea Ronchi, Head of Datrix UAE Market.

The partnership between Seed Group and Datrix is expected to drive growth and innovation in the AI industry in the UAE and the Middle East region. Both companies are committed to delivering sustainable solutions and driving positive change in the region, while Seed Group helps us expand our presence in the region and delivers innovative solutions to businesses in the region.

Seed Group is a notable force in the technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications landscapes in the Middle East. Over the past 20 years, it has formed successful strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions to accelerate sustainable market entry and presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

About Datrix

Datrix is a group of tech companies listed on the Italian Stock Market that develop sustainable artificial intelligence solutions (augmented analytics and machine learning models) for data-driven company growth. Datrix's solutions add measurable value because they collect data from internal and external sources, integrate it, look for correlations, uncover valuable insights and operational information, and suggest actions with efficiency as a goal.

The Group is active in four business areas:

Machine Learning Model Serving develops descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive data science models to maximise the efficiency of industrial and management processes; AI for Marketing and Sales develops artificial intelligence solutions to increase the marketing and sales performance of companies; AI for Data Monetization applies artificial intelligence to data collected by companies in compliance with privacy regulations, turning it into economic value for them; AI for FinTech develops solutions using unconventional alternative data to improve the performance of institutional and private investors in stock selection, identification of innovative investment themes, and ESG scoring.

Since 2019, Datrix has also accelerated its growth path through acquisitions in Italy and abroad. The following companies are now part of the Datrix SpA Group: 3rdPlace Srl, FinScience Srl, ByTek Srl, Paperlit Srl, Datrix US Inc., and Adapex Inc. With the acquisition of the company Aramis and the merger of expertise with 3rdPlace, the new player Aramix was born in 2023, reinforcing the machine learning and model serving areas. Through its subsidiaries, Datrix is a technology partner of international consortia for major R&D projects in finance, biomedicine, and cybersecurity, funded by the European Union and Italy and based on artificial intelligence algorithms.

Datrix operates through four offices in Italy (Milan, Rome, Cagliari and Viterbo), one in Dubai and one in the United States. Read more at www.datrixgroup.com/en/ .

About Seed Group

Over the past 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet the Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com .

