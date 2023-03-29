Seed Group welcomes TerraZero as a strategic partner to help Middle East businesses make inroads into Metaverse

TerraZero works to create immersive virtual and live events across the world

DUBAI, UAE, VANCOUVER, BC and LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has joined hands with Vancouver and Los Angeles-based TerraZero to further the reach and impact of Metaverse and accelerate its adoption in the regional technology landscape.

TerraZero was founded in early 2021 by executives and entrepreneurs from the blockchain, web3, design, programming, marketing, and finance sectors to expand the reach and accessibility of the Metaverse. As part of the partnership, Seed Group will help TerraZero bring its services to SMEs and businesses in the UAE and the Middle East and help them make inroads into the high-potential world of Metaverse.

The aim of the partnership is to provide TerraZero with the guidance it needs to reach the right audience, access top decision-makers in the government as well as the private sector, and contribute to adding the latest technological innovations to the region.

It is notable that Dubai has already started making great progress and has emerged as a leader in embracing innovations like Metaverse. Last year, the emirate launched the Dubai Metaverse Strategy to attract more than 1,000 blockchain and metaverse companies to the emirate and support more than 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, "The Metaverse will become an integral part of all businesses sooner than we realise. The launch of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy was a major step in the direction of turning Dubai into one of the world's top 10 Metaverse economies as well as a global hub for the metaverse community. Our partnership with TerraZero seeks to further empower this aim of the emirate. I believe the association will prove fruitful to not just businesses in the UAE but to the regional economic ecosystem on the whole."

TerraZero develops, acquires, and finances innovative Metaverse projects, companies, entrepreneurs, and developers—creating engagement, community, and usability solutions that bridge the real world and the Metaverse, scale new economies, and enhance immersive experiences to shape the future of web 3.0, decentralisation, and beyond.

"It is clear where innovation is taking place when it pertains to the future of the Internet and the Metaverse. This is a monumental moment for the industry, and TerraZero sees massive growth potential. Our partnership with the Seed Group will empower the next generation of enterprise businesses and brands to enter the Metaverse in the most elevated way, just as much as we can open the door for legacy corporations and government entities to meaningfully connect with their audiences–and create new ways to build equity in all forms," says TerraZero CEO Dan Reitzik.

Seed Group is a notable force in the technology, healthcare, hospitality, and telecommunications landscapes in the Middle East. Over the past 20 years, it has formed successful strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions to accelerate sustainable market entry and presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. The Company's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, Metaverse platforms, and web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) Immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit www.terrazero.com or contact hello@terrazero.com .

About Seed Group

Over the past 20 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet the Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com .

