Seed Market in Colombia to grow by USD 41.20 million | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Seed Market in Colombia by Product and Crop Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 0.54% in 2022 at a CAGR of 0.79% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (GM seeds and conventional seeds) and crop type (grain and cereal seeds, oil seeds, fruits and vegetable, and others).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Seed Market in Colombia by Product and Crop Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report

Market Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The seed market in Colombia is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Amalgamated Hardware Merchants Ltd.

  • Bayer AG

  • Columbia Seeds LLC

  • Cultivos y Semillas el Aceituno

  • Eurosemillas SA

  • Hazera Seeds Ltd.

  • Pajonales

  • Sakata Seed Corp.

  • Semillas La palma

  • Syngenta AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The seed market share in Colombia by the GM seeds segment will be significant during the forecast period. The agricultural biotechnology sector has grown significantly in Columbia. Genetically modified cotton and corn are among the top crops produced. The adoption of GM seeds among farmers has grown considerably over the last few years, as the production of GM seeds involves easier weed management, pest and disease control, enhanced nutritional content, and higher productivity.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing investments in agricultural research is one of the key factors driving the growth of the seed market in Colombia. The advent of biotechnology and different scientific developments, the increasing stronghold of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) over innovations, and a significant expansion of the agricultural inputs market in the country have been encouraging many private companies to invest in agricultural research. Commercial sales of genetically modified seeds have also increased, as they offer various production benefits to cultivators.

The declining availability of arable land will challenge the seed market in Colombia during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in industrialization, urbanization, and demand for energy have led to a decline in arable land and its diversion to other purposes, such as construction. Moreover, soil erosion and land pollution in the past decades have reduced the quality and capability of agricultural land to grow crops, which is contributing to the decline in the amount of arable land.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the seed market in Colombia.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist seed market growth in Colombia during the next five years

  • Estimation of the seed market size in Colombia and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the seed market in Colombia

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of seed market vendors in Colombia

Related Reports:

Game Feed Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Probiotic Ingredients Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Seed Market Scope in Colombia

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 0.79%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 41.20 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.54

Regional analysis

Colombia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Amalgamated Hardware Merchants Ltd., Bayer AG, Columbia Seeds LLC, Cultivos y Semillas el Aceituno, Eurosemillas SA, Hazera Seeds Ltd., Pajonales, Sakata Seed Corp., Semillas La palma, and Syngenta AG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • GM seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Conventional seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Crop type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Crop type

  • Grain and cereal seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Oil seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Fruits and vegetable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Crop type

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amalgamated Hardware Merchants Ltd.

  • Bayer AG

  • Columbia Seeds LLC

  • Cultivos y Semillas el Aceituno

  • Eurosemillas SA

  • Hazera Seeds Ltd.

  • Pajonales

  • Sakata Seed Corp.

  • Semillas La palma

  • Syngenta AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seed-market-in-colombia-to-grow-by-usd-41-20-million--technavio-301486582.html

SOURCE Technavio

