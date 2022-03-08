U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

Seed Market to Garner $105.3 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·4 min read

Modernization of agriculture, rise in need to boost food production, and increase in use of biofuels and animal feed have boosted the growth of the global seed market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Seed Market by Type (GM Seed and Conventional Seed), Crop (Field Crops and Fruit & Vegetable Crops), Availability (Commercial Seeds and Saved Seeds), and Seed Treatment (Treated and Untreated), and Seed Trait (Herbicide Tolerant, Insecticide Resistant, and Other Stacked Traits): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". As per the report, the global seed industry was accounted for $58.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $105.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied Market Research Logo
Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Modernization of agriculture, rise in need to boost food production, and increase in use of biofuels and animal feed have boosted the growth of the global seed market. However, lower acceptance of genetically modified crops hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in use of waste land for agricultural purposes and surge in accommodative regulatory stance would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2384

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the certification, distribution, and production of seeds during the initial phase of the outbreak. However, the pandemic played a vital part in the evolving resilient food system and agricultural sectors in economically weak countries.

  • The scarcity of workforce for production, transportation, and documentation processes created challenges in seed production for international trade.

The treated segment held the lion's share

By seed treatment, the treated segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global seed market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, owing to their ability to adapt to various extreme agro-climatic conditions. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the untreated segment.

The genetically modified seed segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By type, the genetically modified seed segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global seed market, due to rise in demand for crop-based oils and animal feed. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the conventional seeds segment.

LAMEA, followed by North America, to portray the highest CAGR by 2031

By region, the market across LAMEA, followed by North America, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This is due to availability of land & water, enhanced soil quality, and favorable climatic conditions. However, the Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market, owing to food security agenda in the developing countries and shifting of young generation from rural areas to urban areas.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2384

Major market players

  • Advanta Limited

  • Bayer CropScience AG

  • DLF Seeds A/S

  • DOW Agrosciences LLC

  • E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

  • Groupe Limagrain Holding SA

  • KWS AG

  • Land O' Lakes, Inc.

  • Sakata Seed Corporation

  • Syngenta AG

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Oilseeds Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2031

Hybrid Seeds Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2031

Millet Seeds Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Forage Seed Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2014–2022

