U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.50
    -21.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,693.00
    -82.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,617.00
    -91.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.60
    -8.60 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.70
    -0.38 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.70
    -12.70 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.34 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0243
    -0.0077 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0072 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7120
    +1.3870 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,093.93
    -455.38 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    370.64
    -21.44 (-5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.71
    -0.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Seed Treatment Market to Reach USD 26.01 Billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 12.62% by 2022-2029

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Seed Treatment Market are Syngenta AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL ltd. (India), Corteva Agriscience (U.S.), NuFarm Ltd. (Australia), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Croda Int. PLC (U.K.), Germain's Seed Technology, Inc. (U.S.), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global seed treatment market size hit USD 10.15 billion in 2021. The market value is slated to rise from USD 11.32 billion in 2022 to USD 26.01 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.62% during the forecast period. In recent years, the agricultural industry has undergone a significant transformation from a single product paradigm to one that addresses multiple challenges impacting crop yields and quality, says Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Seed Treatment Market, 2022-2029”.

Report Coverage-

The research report offers a thorough analysis of the industry and focuses on important factors, including top manufacturers, suppliers, and end-use applications. In addition, the study identifies significant changes in the sector and provides insights into market trends for seed treatment. The research includes a number of reasons, in addition to those listed above, that have helped the industry grow recently.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/seed-treatment-market-100156

List of Key Market Players:

  • Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Bayer AG (Germany)

  • UPL ltd. (India)

  • Corteva Agriscience (U.S.)

  • NuFarm Ltd. (Australia)

  • FMC Corporation (U.S.)

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Croda Int. PLC (U.K.)

  • Germain's Seed Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

12.62%

2029 Value Projection

USD 26.01 Billion

Base Year

2021

Seed Treatment Market Size in 2021

USD 10.15 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

246

Segments Covered

By Type, By Crop, By Function, By Application, By Geography

Seed Treatment Market Growth Drivers

Consumers' Increasing Demand for Animal Protein will Drive Market Growth

Segments-

By Type, Synthetic Chemicals Segment Holds the Largest Market

Synthetic chemicals are expected to experience significant sales increase since they may successfully control plant diseases and pests more quickly than organic remedies. As there are numerous high-accuracy automatic treatment devices available, they require less work. To protect seeds from disease, fungicides and insecticides composed of synthetic chemicals are sprayed on the seeds. The high cost of genetically modified seeds has a substantial impact on the demand for chemical treatments.

By Function, Seed Protection will Continue to Hold a Significant Market Share

Seed enhancement and seed protection are included in the function segment. Given that it offers a comprehensive defense against a variety of plant stressors in a single product that is grower-friendly, crop-friendly, and ecologically responsible, the seed protection market is predicted to expand at the quickest rate. Moreover, compared to conventional crop protection products, seed protection treatments offer competitive costs, reduce application efforts, and save time.

By Application Technique, Seed Dressing Sector is Driven by Early Foliar Infection Protection of Crops

The fastest-growing segment is seed dressing, which speeds up germination compared to untreated seeds. Early relationships with beneficial soil microbes, including mycorrhizae, which aids plant nutrient absorption, are encouraged by seed coatings. It manages seed infection and guards against foliar infection, reducing disease burden later in the season, enhancing the efficiency of in-crop fungicides and lowering the possibility of yield and quality loss during grain fill.

By Stage of Seed, Increasing Resistance to Abiotic Stress Increases the Use of On-Farm Treatment

The stage of the seed segment comprises on-farm and off-farm. In off-farm treatment, the easy availability of seeds to the farmers and the manually mixing of pesticides saves time. Along with this, using already treated seeds help in fueling agricultural productivity.

By Crop Type, Cereals will Show a Significant Market Share Worldwide

The market is divided into cereals, oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, and other based on crop type. Due to the government's significant emphasis on ensuring food security in developing markets, cereals are predicted to hold the largest proportion of the market. Cereals are also in greater demand due to their numerous uses in the food business.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/seed-treatment-market-100156

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Need to Increase Crop Yield Due to Increased Food Spending

The global sector is primarily driven by a strong increase in agricultural production. According to the Indian government, the agricultural industry will provide 18.8% of the nation's Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2021–22 and has grown adaptably during the previous two years. 3.9% in 2021–2022 and 3.6% in 2020–2021 were the growth rates. The introduction of new technology, inventions, and process improvements in the farming industry are responsible for the enormous increase in agricultural production eventually leading to the seed treatment market growth.

Regional Insights-

North America to Hold the Largest Global Market Share

The largest of the seed treatment market share, which was worth USD 3.56 billion in 2021, belongs to North America. Favorable agro-economic conditions, uniformity in terms of intensification level and farmer profile, and a wide variety of agro-climatic zones and crops are the main driving forces. The markets in the U.S. and Canada are attempting to deal with the growing problem of maximizing natural resources and controlling rising labor costs.

The regional market for treated seeds in Europe is primarily driven by its strong demand, particularly in Western Europe, where agrochemical usage is proportionately higher than in planting areas. It is anticipated that seeds treated with solutions will help manage resistance and reduce operational complexity. Due to their lack of technical advancements, Central and Eastern Europe have a high potential for intensification, which is made worse by their unpredictable weather patterns and physical limitations.

In comparison to the worldwide average, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. The region's production outlook for staples such as rice and wheat is still favorable. Even in marginal land with little agricultural inputs, the productivity of such main crops is increased by using seeds that have been pesticide-treated.

Competitive Landscape-

Focus on Product Launches is Part of Syngenta AG's Strategy to Expand its Portfolio

Syngenta AG, one of the important seed treatment companies, has a big customer base and offers its products all over the world. The business is focusing on creating new items and expanding its clientele in an effort to strengthen its position in the market. For instance, Syngenta introduced Vayantis fungicide, a new chemical for treating maize seeds, in March 2021. Picarbutrazox, the principal component of the product, is a fungicide designed to protect seedlings from ailments, including damping-off and key blight. Farmers will be able to tackle pythium and increase crop productivity by introducing this innovative approach, which will subsequently spur the growth of the market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/seed-treatment-market-100156

Major Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Source Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities to Support the Sales during the Calamity

  • Global Seed Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Type

        • Synthetic Chemicals

        • Biologicals

      • By Function

        • Seed Protection

        • Seed Enhancement

      • By Application Technique

        • Seed Coating

        • Seed Dressing

        • Seed Pelleting

      • By Stage of Seed Treatment

        • On-Farm

        • Off-Farm

      • By Crop Type

        • Cereals

        • Oilseeds

        • Fruits & Vegetables

        • Others

      • By Region

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/seed-treatment-market-100156

COVID-19 Impact:

Slow Growth Due to Raw Material Supply Chain Disruption Caused by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic had a terrible impact on the world economy both directly and as a result of the application of easy measures to stop the disease's spread. In many countries, especially those with periods of peak seasonal labor demand or labor-intensive output, there were labor shortages for the agricultural industries. Lockdowns and restrictions on cross-border human movement were also encountered in several nations. The potential benefits of technology integration in the agriculture sector have been recognized. Manufacturers can produce things for their clients more profitably and efficiently by moving to machine-made mixing instead of conventional methods.

Key Industry Development-

May 2020: BASF launched Melyra fungicide to customers in China. It is the first of three new products based on the company's fungicide Revysol that are planned for the Chinese market.

Read Related Insights:

Genetically Modified Seed (GMO) Market to Exhibit a 5.3% CAGR by 2026, Rapid Developments in Agricultural Biotechnology to Usher Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Vegetable Seeds Market to Grow at USD 11.36 Billion by 2028 | Vegetable Seeds Industry Analysis by Trends, Revenue, Company Profile and Forecast by Fortune Business Insights™

Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Worth USD 5.43 Billion by 2027 | Escalating Global Consumption to Stoke Industry Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Emailsales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • ‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is sounding the alarm — again.

  • Musk Considers Further Twitter Layoffs in Sales on Monday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is considering firing more Twitter Inc. employees as soon as Monday, this time targeting the sales and partnership side of the business after mass resignations among engineers on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time-high despite slump in price, FTX woes

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose 0.51% to an all-time-high in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to BTC.com.

  • Goldman Sachs Strategists Say Bear Market Will Last in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity investors hoping for a better year in 2023 will be disappointed, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, who said the bear market phase is not over yet.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housi

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Get Greedy With Now

    Given CEO Warren Buffett's straightforward investing advice and a long track record of huge returns, it's not surprising that investors closely follow Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) every move. Berkshire's most surprising purchase in the third quarter was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the world's largest microchip manufacturer.

  • 5 Things to Know About Devon Energy Stock

    With oil companies reporting massive profits after the recent spike in energy prices, many have been turning their attention to oil and gas stocks. One name, for example, that draws consistent attention is Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), a company with upstream operations that currently offers a mouthwatering forward dividend yield of 7.6%. Despite its popularity, though, smart investors will want to familiarize themselves better with the company, so let's look at some things that provide some insight into this leading energy stock.

  • Bullish on Semiconductor Manufacturing? Give This Industrial Stock a Serious Look.

    Warren Buffett made a big splash buying stock in Taiwan Semi, but an industrial partner could be getting a big lift from semiconductor industry disruption.

  • Coinbase, MicroStrategy Bonds Tank as FTX Collapse Dents Institutional Confidence in Crypto

    High bond yields are reflective of sharply higher rates as well as skepticism about the long-term viability of crypto amongst institutional investors, one investor said.

  • Collapse of Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Continues

    The sky is not clearing up for Carvana. On the contrary, big clouds continue to gather over the company which was one of the big winners of the covid-19 pandemic, with a massive growth. Since announcing its quarterly results on Nov. 3, Carvana shares have lost 44% of their value and are currently trading at $8.06 versus $14.35 on that day.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Pfizer and 1 Reason to Sell

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) nearly doubled its revenue last year by pulling in $81.3 billion, second only to Johnson & Johnson among pharmaceutical companies. Now that Pfizer is trading at a little more than nine times earnings, might it be a good entry point for investors? Pfizer trades for roughly $81 a share because investors expect the company's revenue to fall back to its 2020 level of $41.9 billion.

  • 7 Supercharged Growth Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    A 13F offers an under-the-hood look at what some of the smartest money managers in the world were holding in their portfolios at the end of the most recent quarter -- in this case, as of Sept. 30, 2022. Despite being clobbered by the 2022 bear market, growth stocks remained a popular buy for billionaire money managers during the third quarter. What follows are seven supercharged growth stocks billionaires can't stop buying.

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing

  • My Top FAANG Stock For 2023 -- and It Isn't Even Close

    Long-time investors are no doubt familiar with the fabled FAANG stocks, which have been some of the most disruptive and wealth-generating companies of the past 10 years: Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Google, which rebranded as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Every company on this list is the undisputed leader in its field.

  • FTX Collapse: Elon Musk Takes on a Silicon Valley Powerhouse

    The implosion, within a few days, of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange is a financial fiasco which has not yet revealed all its implications, collateral damage and accountabilities. FTX is a company which was valued at $32 billion in February and had emerged as the savior of crypto firms weakened by the credit crunch caused by the collapse of sister cryptocurrencies Luna and UST, or TerraUSD, in May. The firm, that was the centerpiece of 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, was considered one of the most influential and financially solid players in the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Stocks Drop on China Covid Worries; Dollar Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell amid concern that China may tighten Covid curbs after a string of reported deaths, with investors seeking shelter in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing MarketS&P 500 and Nasdaq 10

  • World stocks tumble on Chinese COVID outbreaks

    LONDON (Reuters) -World stocks and oil prices fell on Monday as fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China exacerbated worries about the global economic outlook. The safe-haven dollar rallied, while the U.S. Treasury yield curve remained deeply inverted in a sign that investors remain alert to global recession risks. Coronavirus outbreaks across China are a setback to hopes for an easing of strict pandemic restrictions, one reason cited for a 10% slide in oil prices last week and Monday's lacklustre opening in European stocks.

  • Robert Iger Returns as Disney CEO as Bob Chapek Is Ousted

    Walt Disney’s board replaced Chief Executive Bob Chapek with Robert Iger, the company’s former chairman and CEO who left the company at the end of last year. The company’s stock price shot up in premarket trading.