U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,159.69
    -68.79 (-1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,258.94
    -447.80 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,439.46
    -265.76 (-2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,927.15
    -30.20 (-1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.91
    -1.86 (-2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.80
    -15.10 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    -0.13 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9940
    -0.0104 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0160
    +0.0270 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0067 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5750
    +0.6450 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,298.65
    -111.91 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.44
    -3.51 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.78
    -16.59 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Seedify announces cross-chain integrations with the Ethereum network to boost growth

Seedify Fund
·3 min read

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedify announces cross-chain integrations with the Ethereum network to boost growth. Ethereum is the second largest blockchain project in the world in market capitalisation, preceded by Bitcoin. Powered by the Ether (ETH) token, Ethereum enables the holding of digital money, global payments, and decentralised applications.


Holders of Ethereum can stake, use and store non-fungible tokens (NFTs), trade cryptocurrencies and play blockchain games. As a result, it has predominantly been the most popular network for new blockchain entrants, as well as NFT users.

While Bitcoin's market supply is capped at 21 Million BTC, Ethereum is uncapped, and a new Ethereum block is created every 14 seconds.

The long-awaited Ethereum merge (software update) will most likely occur in September this year; this will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto.

Unlike Bitcoin, which has a fixed expansion rate, Ethereum expands according to demand. Unfortunately, due to the increase in demand, the network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees (transaction fees). The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy intensive.

As Seedify eagerly waits to see one of the biggest moves forward in the crypto industry so far, it is also prepared to integrate with the upgraded Ethereum network by opening a parity pool between its native token, $SFUND and Ethereum ($SFUND/ETH).

Seedify is one of the crypto industry's leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help bring premier blockchain games, NFTs, and metaverses to its community through events called IGOs (Initial Gaming offering) and INOs (Initial NFTs offering). These events are a true treasure to crypto investors due to the high ROI potential that these tokens and NFTs carry.

$SFUND, Seedify's native token, has been among the top 7 coins outperforming the market in July and has been listed as one of the top 10 fastest-growing coins on multiple charts.

The integration will enable Seedify to expand its community, reach new audiences and enable easy adoption for new holders, stakers, and farmers to their ecosystem.

With the multichain support provided, anyone using the Ethereum network will be able to adopt Seedify utilities much faster, thus adding an extra layer of growth to boost their utilities and $SFUND.

$SFUNDS main utilities include:

  • Participating in IGOs and INOs on Seedify's platforms.

  • Staking or farming to earn passive income.

  • Qualifying for free incubation tokens via the seed staking feature.

On the back of $SFUND's success, Seedify has recently announced its NFT Launchpad and created $SNFTS, a utility token that will be listed on 31 August 2022; this token will add more utilities to the robust environment Seedify is building.

To extend the reach of Seedify's ecosystem, they will also be adding $SFUND/ETH farms very soon to ensure the liquidity of $SFUND on Ethereum provides a healthy trading economy.

Seedify will also be holding surprise events to boost the exposure of $SFUND to Ethereum native users to increase the visibility of $SFUND on the Ethereum network.

For PR inquiry, please contact info@finpr.agency, https://finpr.agency

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SeedifyFund/

Telegram Announcement: https://t.me/seedifyfund

Telegram: https://t.me/seedifyfundofficial

Medium: https://seedifyfund.medium.com/

Media Contact

Brand: Seedify Fund

Contact: Laura Mallory, PR and Content Marketing Manager

E-mail: laura@seedify.fund

Website: https://seedify.fund/

SOURCE: Seedify Fund


Recommended Stories

  • The 60+ best early deals to shop at the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022

    Shop the Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 early with doorbuster deals on home goods, kitchen appliances, smart tech and more available right now.

  • Dow Jones Drops After Stock Market Sell-Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 300 points Monday morning, threatening to extend losses from Friday's stock market sell-off.

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase & Co. a loan, according to an auctioneer’s website.It will be the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world, Nigel Hollyer, a broker at auction house Howe Robinson Partners, told Bloomberg by phone. Axioma was

  • Ford Confirms Layoffs, Says It Is Cutting About 3,000 Jobs

    Ford Motor confirmed Monday it is laying off roughly 3,000 white-collar and contract employees, marking the latest in its efforts to slash costs as it makes a longer-range transition to electric vehicles. Ford sent an internal email Monday to employees, saying it would begin notifying affected salaried and agency workers this week of the cuts. The email was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Apple workers tell CEO Tim Cook: ‘We demand location-flexible work’

    'We demand that Apple allows each of us to work directly with our immediate manager,' reads a petition launched by a group of workers.

  • Apple staff rebel against order to go back to the office

    Apple staff are rebelling against an order to return to the office by arguing they can do “exceptional work” remotely.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Roof Strength on Older Ford Trucks Called Into Question by $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict

    A $1.7 billion jury verdict against Ford involving a fatal truck crash called into question the roof strength of older-model Super Duty pickups sold by the company over a roughly 17-year period.

  • Apple employees launch petition to protest return-to-office plans

    Employee advocacy group Apple Together says that the company needs to be more flexible around its return to work policies.

  • Natural-gas prices surge to their highest level since 2008; oil slides

    U.S.-traded crude-oil futures retreat on Monday, while natural-gas prices climb to a fresh 14-year high as fears about shortages in Europe also impact the U.S. market.

  • UPS' Volume Is Going Down -- Here's Why That Makes the Stock a Buy Right Now

    The heart of its transformation strategy is a focus on growing its business in some key end markets, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), healthcare, profitable expansion in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce deliveries, and growth in highly profitable international markets. While the transformational strategy was launched in 2018, Carol Tome's appointment as CEO in 2020 led to the extra emphasis placed on a "better, not bigger" framework. Volume is declining, but average revenue per piece is increasing, resulting in strong revenue growth.

  • The Smart Way Investors Can Retire at 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Getting to the Money: Wendy Williams’ Attorney Accuses Judge in Wells Fargo Court Case Of ‘Improper Actions’

    Wendy Williams' attorney, LaShawn Thomas says the judge in the Wells Fargo case is keeping her from speaking to Wendy.

  • How Occidental Petroleum Captured Warren Buffett’s Eye

    The best-performing stock in the S&P 500 this year, oil-and-gas producer Occidental Petroleum is a newfound favorite of the veteran investor.

  • Failing in an Oligopoly Takes Serious Mismanagement

    One of the U.S.’s three dominant drug-distribution companies, Cardinal Health, is in the crosshairs of an activist investor.

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • Tesla loses challenge to California agency suing for race bias

    A California administrative agency has declined to review Tesla Inc's claim that the state's civil rights watchdog suing the company for race bias at an assembly plant is rushing to sue businesses without conducting full investigations. California's Office of Administrative Law in a letter denied Tesla's petition, filed in June, to determine whether the Department of Civil Rights (DCR) had adopted "underground regulations" that flout requirements it must meet before suing employers. The OAL, which reviews state agency regulations and can recommend changes, said its decision in no way reflects the merits of Tesla's complaint.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ford to eliminate 3,000 jobs globally

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss news that Ford will lay off 3,000 workers.

  • An Extra $100K Can Buy You This Many More Years in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.