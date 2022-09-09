U.S. markets close in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,046.89
    +40.71 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,013.45
    +238.93 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,041.33
    +179.21 (+1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,873.64
    +26.74 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.25
    +2.71 (+3.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.24 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0047
    +0.0045 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3040
    +0.0120 (+0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1591
    +0.0089 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6190
    -1.4680 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,224.86
    +2,060.39 (+10.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.02
    +19.42 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Seedify successfully launches its NFT token during the bear market

Seedify Fund
·3 min read

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 31st August 2022, Seedify, one of the biggest launchpads within the crypto sector, released $SNFTS - the Seedify NFT Marketplace token.


Seedify is one of the crypto industry's leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help bring premier blockchain games, NFTs, and metaverses to its community through events called IGOs (Initial Gaming offering) and INOs (Initial NFTs offering). These events attract crypto investors due to the high ROI potential that these tokens and NFTs carry.

Seedify has launched over 50 IGO projects with a proven success history and has now entered the NFT space with an NFT launchpad and marketplace that will bring a new stream of investment opportunities to its community. In addition, Seedify will focus on two verticals, blockchain Gaming and Metaverse, each with utility-based NFTs, which are imperative for sustainability and growth.

When $SFUND, Seedify's native token, was initially listed, it proved to be one of the best-performing free token distributions of 2021 during the bull run. These initial airdrops saw, on average, a gain of $18 000 in value and a $350 Million market cap at the 2021 market all-time high.

Once again, despite the current bear run, Seedify successfully launched their $SNFTS token via an airdrop on 31 August 2022. The results of the airdrop are as follows:

  • At the time of writing this article, $SNFTS is hovering above 30x from its initial price.

  • Over $6.5 Million in liquidity locked on the $SFUND/$SNFTS pair on Pancakeswap.

  • Over 1000+ holders have chosen to farm or stake their $SNFTS, earning passive income. Most of them have chosen the 180 days staking pool showing confidence in the long-term performance of the token.

  • $SFUND is above a $90 Million market cap, 10x above the closest gaming launchpad.

Staking and farming opportunities:

Through cultivating farming rewards and high liquidity on $SFUND - $SNFTS pairs, Seedify's goals are to gain higher volumes for both coins, entrench themselves within the ecosystem, unlock shared utilities and ensure mutual growth between the tokens.

$SNFTS staking and farming pools were made available straight after the airdrop. Once the holder claimed their $SNFTS, they could stake and farm and immediately start earning passive income. The staking pools are as follows:

  • 14 Days — 7% APY

  • 30 Days — 10% APY

  • 60 Days — 20% APY

  • 90 Days — 30% APY

  • 180 Days — 40% APY

Holders are also entitled to additional benefits of $SNFTS, such as fee reduction and random NFT drops for those trading in the upcoming Seedify NFT marketplace. They will also be eligible for whitelist spots for Seedify's upcoming and exclusive Avatar NFT collection, which has recently been announced.

$SNFTS Tokenomics:

  • Total Supply: 20 Billion

  • Initial MCap: 446,000

  • SNFTS Listing Price: $0.0004 BUSD

  • Circulating Supply: 1.166 Billion

  • Network: BSC

  • Exchange: Pancakeswap

  • Vesting plan (for the airdrop): 25% at TGE and 25% every month for three months

Seedify will continue to push the boundaries and expand its ecosystem to ensure they present the best quality projects with the highest opportunities for return to its community and holders.

For PR inquiry, please contact info@finpr.agency, https://finpr.agency

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SeedifyFund/

Telegram Announcement: https://t.me/seedifyfund

Telegram: https://t.me/seedifyfundofficial

Medium: https://seedifyfund.medium.com/

Media Contact

Brand: Seedify Fund

Contact: Laura Mallory, PR and Content Marketing Manager

E-mail: laura@seedify.fund

Website: https://seedify.fund/

SOURCE: Seedify Fund


Recommended Stories

  • Europe Considers Windfall Levies on Electricity Producers

    European Union officials are weighing plans to redistribute some revenues to households and companies reeling under high energy prices.

  • Treasury Department set to warn White House of crypto regulation overhauls

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger details an upcoming Treasury report that will highlight the economic danger of cryptocurrency.

  • SEC Enforcement Chief: We Can't Ignore Crypto Law-Breaking

    Gurbir Grewal, director of enforcement at the Securities and Exchange Commission, said his agency can’t look the other way as the cryptocurrency industry violates securities laws.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. Consumer prices in China increased at a slower pace than many expected in August, and producer inflation sank to the lowest level since February 2021, reports Reuters.

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $15.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the FuelCell Energy's third quarter earnings call. Tom Gelston, senior vice president of finance and investor relations, you may begin your conference. This morning, FuelCell Energy released our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and our earnings press release and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q are available in the Investors section on our website at www.fuelcellenergy.com.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different […]

  • Investors Pile Into 9 Stocks Every Single Time The Market Rallies

    The S&P 500 is on again, off again all year. But investors clearly have a "buy list" of stocks they want to own when the rally looks real.

  • AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop stocks settle after meme-fueled week

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss meme stocks and how they are performing amid a meme-fueled week.

  • AT&T’s Dividend-Loving Investors Are Dialing the Wrong Number

    AT&T income-hungry shareholders should have seen it coming. In April last year, a month before announcing the spinoff of its media division to shareholders in the form of shares of a 71% stake in the newly created Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer John Stankey assured investors that “our deliberate capital-allocation plan allowed us to invest and sustain our dividend at current levels, which we believe is attractive.” AT&T’s eventual failure to raise the dividend in 2021 broke a 34-year streak and saw it booted out of the vaunted S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Kroger raises full-year guidance after strong Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Kroger.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • DocuSign tops earnings estimates, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for DocuSign.

  • RECONAFRICA LAUNCHES JOINT VENTURE PROCESS FOR KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce its new business relationship with Alvarez & Marsal and Hannam & Partners. The two companies will work closely with ReconAfrica in managing its evolving data room as well as launching a global reach to potential, high quality, joint venture partners to join the Company's initial exploration program in the Kavango sedimentary basin, NE Namibia.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are rising 8.7% higher at 10:13 a.m. ET on Friday following CEO Adam Aron thanking the movie theater operator's shareholders for their support as rival Cineworld (OTC: CNNW.F) filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday. It's been expected for some time that the Regal theater owner would eventually file, as the industry is still racked by low attendance, but Aron assured investors AMC is in a "very, very different situation." Although both theater operators have over $5 billion in debt, Aron maintains it was because of investors who rallied behind the stock over the past year that AMC doesn't find itself in a similar position.