Seedify successfully launches its NFT token during the bear market

Seedify is one of the crypto industry's leading notable launchpads and incubators. They empower innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help bring premier blockchain games, NFTs, and metaverses to its community through events called IGOs (Initial Gaming offering) and INOs (Initial NFTs offering). These events attract crypto investors due to the high ROI potential that these tokens and NFTs carry.

Seedify has launched over 50 IGO projects with a proven success history and has now entered the NFT space with an NFT launchpad and marketplace that will bring a new stream of investment opportunities to its community. In addition, Seedify will focus on two verticals, blockchain Gaming and Metaverse, each with utility-based NFTs, which are imperative for sustainability and growth.

When $SFUND, Seedify's native token, was initially listed, it proved to be one of the best-performing free token distributions of 2021 during the bull run. These initial airdrops saw, on average, a gain of $18 000 in value and a $350 Million market cap at the 2021 market all-time high.

Once again, despite the current bear run, Seedify successfully launched their $SNFTS token via an airdrop on 31 August 2022. The results of the airdrop are as follows:

At the time of writing this article, $SNFTS is hovering above 30x from its initial price.

Over $6.5 Million in liquidity locked on the $SFUND/$SNFTS pair on Pancakeswap.

Over 1000+ holders have chosen to farm or stake their $SNFTS, earning passive income. Most of them have chosen the 180 days staking pool showing confidence in the long-term performance of the token.

$SFUND is above a $90 Million market cap, 10x above the closest gaming launchpad.

Staking and farming opportunities:

Through cultivating farming rewards and high liquidity on $SFUND - $SNFTS pairs, Seedify's goals are to gain higher volumes for both coins, entrench themselves within the ecosystem, unlock shared utilities and ensure mutual growth between the tokens.

$SNFTS staking and farming pools were made available straight after the airdrop. Once the holder claimed their $SNFTS, they could stake and farm and immediately start earning passive income. The staking pools are as follows:

14 Days — 7% APY

30 Days — 10% APY

60 Days — 20% APY

90 Days — 30% APY

180 Days — 40% APY

Holders are also entitled to additional benefits of $SNFTS, such as fee reduction and random NFT drops for those trading in the upcoming Seedify NFT marketplace. They will also be eligible for whitelist spots for Seedify's upcoming and exclusive Avatar NFT collection, which has recently been announced.

$SNFTS Tokenomics:

Total Supply: 20 Billion

Initial MCap: 446,000

SNFTS Listing Price: $0.0004 BUSD

Circulating Supply: 1.166 Billion

Network: BSC

Exchange: Pancakeswap

Vesting plan (for the airdrop): 25% at TGE and 25% every month for three months

Seedify will continue to push the boundaries and expand its ecosystem to ensure they present the best quality projects with the highest opportunities for return to its community and holders.

