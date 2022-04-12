U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.50
    +32.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,365.00
    +146.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,192.75
    +192.75 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.20
    +16.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.97
    +3.68 (+3.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.20
    +19.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.34 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7310
    -0.0490 (-1.76%)
     

  • Vix

    23.21
    +2.05 (+9.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3034
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2190
    -0.1660 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,529.82
    -704.11 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.95
    -36.22 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.11
    -44.20 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Seeds of hope: Two thirds of Canadian agriculture producers are cautiously optimistic for the year ahead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RY

To cultivate growth, agriculture producers are building strong industry networks, recruiting skilled labour, and adopting advanced technology in 2022

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - From labour shortages and fluctuating commodities prices, to evolving environmental risks, Canadian farmers continue to operate amid highly disruptive conditions. Yet as they look to the next 12 months, two thirds (64%) of producers are feeling cautiously optimistic in their outlook, according to the RBC Agriculture Poll that surveyed agriculture owners and operators from across the country.

RBC (CNW Group/RBC Royal Bank)
RBC (CNW Group/RBC Royal Bank)

To realize the positive year they foresee, Canadian producers are aiming to proactively plant the seeds needed to ensure growth in the months ahead. When asked about priorities to pursue over the next year, those surveyed overwhelmingly agreed that owners and operators will look to:

  • Cultivate a strong agricultural network to tap into for advice (85%)

  • Recruit skilled workers (81%)

  • Build up the farm's leadership team (77%)

  • Invest in technology and data-driven decisions (77%)

  • Focus on risk management planning (73%)

"Having demonstrated their ability to weather significant and often unpredictable disruptions over the past two years, Canadian producers are now turning to the future with an outlook of cautious optimism," said Ryan Riese, National Director of Agriculture, RBC. "From risk management and resiliency, to leadership and technological innovation, farmers are increasingly shifting their focus and investments on proactive priorities to strengthen their operations and cultivate growth – not only for the year ahead but for the long-term future of the agriculture sector."

The modern farmer is data-driven, sustainability-focused and diverse

The RBC Agriculture poll also found that the face of Canadian agriculture is rapidly changing, with farmers today increasingly focused on driving sustainability, diversity and technological adoption.

When surveyed, an overwhelming majority (91%) of Canadian farmers report that they already regularly use technology and data insights to guide their decision-making, with a large number intending to further accelerate on-farm technological adoption. Over the next 12 months, about half anticipate introducing new technology to their operations to support functions like data management (55%), digital field, crop, and inventory management (51%), financial planning and cash flow management (47%), and automation (45%).

In addition to an increasing focus on digital adoption, survey findings indicate an agriculture industry that is making strides to become more sustainable and diverse.

Of the producers polled, 96% report that they are actively working to make their operations more sustainable. The industry is also moving the needle on diverse leadership, with six in ten (61%) of those surveyed reporting female leadership on their farm. Another seven in ten (71%) said that they're making progress around recruiting and promoting a more diverse workforce.

Considerations to support the growth and transformation journey

As many farmers plan for the next stage of growth and evolution, there are four important considerations that should always be top of mind for owners and operators:

  1. Make risk management part of your everyday decision-making. In today's farming environment, risk management is an essential activity to ensure long-term economic success. Some activities may include regularly scheduled risk assessments, creating contingency cash flow projections, and staying updated on the latest industry disruptions, trends and farming solutions. To minimize the risks in your operation, explore RBC's Risk Management Guide which can take you through the process of identifying risks as well as strategies to address them.

  2. Increasing adoption of sustainable farming solutions & digital innovations. As the industry continues to evolve, investing in new technologies today can pay dividends to help your farm produce more efficiently and sustainably in the future. Take the time to assess your current operations, and evaluate whether digital solutions can help streamline critical functions including data management; field, crop, and inventory management; financial planning and cash flow modeling; and automation.

  3. Expand your knowledge with education and training opportunities. Farming is getting more complex, and owners and operators will need a broader understanding of business fundamentals than ever before. To take your skills and knowledge to the next level, explore courses from credible institutions and experienced instructors that focus on managing a modern farm operation, such as the free Foundations in Agriculture Management offered by the University of Guelph in collaboration with Farm Credit Canada and RBC.

  4. Don't go it alone. To navigate an increasingly dynamic and interconnected sector, producers will need to rely on a wide range of employees, partners, suppliers, and non-industry collaborators. Don't hesitate to turn to your RBC advisor, lawyer, mentor, or other trusted members of your professional network for proactive feedback and support. They can provide their perspective on your risk management practices, sustainability transition, digital investments or other transformation plans and can advise you on ways to successfully take your farm business into the future.

About the Poll

The RBC Agriculture Poll was conducted by Ipsos Canada between December 10, 2021 and January 6, 2022. For the poll a sample of 150 telephone interviews were completed in English or French among owners/operators of a farm business with annual revenue of $1 Million to $4 Million OR $4 Million+ across Canada. The precision of Ipsos polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ±8 percentage points had all Canadian agriculture businesses been polled. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to, coverage error, and measurement error.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c5561.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Applied Materials has big plans for its Fremont footprint

    The publicly traded Santa Clara company leased 210,000 square feet of space in Fremont last year. Now its plans for the site are coming into focus.

  • Novartis to cut thousands of jobs in global revamp - paper

    Swiss drugmaker Novartis will cut thousands of jobs worldwide as it combines its pharma and oncology businesses in a reorganisation announced last week, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed company sources. More than 100 jobs could also disappear at Novartis's Swiss sites in Rotkreuz and Basel, the paper reported. Contacted by Reuters, a Novartis spokesperson said efficiencies would come through leaner structures and would "inevitably lead to roles being impacted", but it was too early to give specific numbers.

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet P

  • UPS wants to ship packages in the metaverse

    UPS seems to be exploring ways to connect its metaverse experience with items and rewards that customers can claim in real life.

  • Analysis-Pandemic jet deals in spotlight as Airbus axes Russia delivery

    In the final hours of 2021 Airbus officially delivered two A350s to Russia's Aeroflot, helping the jetmaker meet annual delivery targets. Months later, the jets remain in French storage limbo after sanctions forced Airbus to abandon physical handover. The setback sheds new light on workarounds used by the European planemaker under prevailing accounting rules to support deliveries during the pandemic, as well as the scramble to hit targets at the close of each year, industry sources said.

  • The Near-500% Rally in Lithium Is Showing Cracks in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is showing signs of losing momentum -- at least in China -- after a powerful rally that carried prices to what Elon Musk called “insane levels”.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure as ReparationsChinese

  • Natural Gas Is Flying High Even as Oil’s Rally Stalls

    Oil prices have faded, and are now nearly back to where they traded before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The dynamic has had a major impact on stocks, with natural gas producers outperforming companies that produce more oil. In the past month, Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) is down 0.7% and ConocoPhillips (COP) has traded flat, while natural gas producer EQT (EQT) is up 45% and Southwestern Energy (SWN) has risen 44%.

  • Expert: 'Very few Americans are adequately prepared for retirement'

    More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) or an IRA.

  • Larry Fink is only half-right about globalization’s end. A new era of world trade is here and will create U.S. jobs

    When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his war against Ukraine, most observers predicted the conflict would end quickly with a Russian flag flying over Kyiv. Just as projections about the conflict have been exaggerated, so too are those forecasting the demise of globalization as an after-effect. In his annual letter to shareholders, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink declared the invasion, “put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades.”

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.

  • Oil rises on OPEC warning and easing of Shanghai COVID curbs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as Shanghai's relaxation of some COVID-19 restrictions eased concerns about Chinese demand and as OPEC warned it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia. Brent crude futures rose by $3.26, or 3.31%, to $101.74 a barrel at 1002 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up $3.01, or 3.19%, at $97.30. Shanghai said on Monday that more than 7,000 residential units had been classified as lower-risk areas after reporting no new infections for 14 days and districts have since been announcing which compounds can be opened up.

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • EV industry: Tesla, Nio see production slump amid China lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains how Chinese COVID lockdowns are impacting EV production and sales, in addition to talking about the New York Auto Show's return.

  • Starbucks Competitors: Top 3 Starbucks Rivals

    Starbucks has experienced phenomenal growth and success. Learn more about Starbucks competitors and where the company stands in relation to them.

  • Taiwan iPhone maker Pegatron suspends operations at two China plants

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, which assembles iPhones for Apple Inc, said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants in China due to the government's strict COVID-19 protocols. China has put Shanghai under a tight lockdown since late March and neighbouring Kunshan has also tightened curbs to control the country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.

  • What Does It Mean to Be Mass Affluent?

    Households are often divided by consumption and wealth levels so marketers and businesses can better understand their spending habits. Certain segments exhibit specific behaviors that, when identified, allow businesses to serve their needs in a more personalized manner. According to … Continue reading → The post What Does It Mean to Be Mass Affluent? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia stock stumbles after Baird voices concern about graphics business

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. shares were slipping Monday after an analyst took a more cautious outlook on the company's gaming business.