U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,764.79
    +89.95 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,530.25
    +641.47 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,069.30
    +270.95 (+2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.03
    +28.34 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    +1.02 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.90
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2282
    +0.0036 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6370
    +1.5520 (+1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,900.54
    +446.73 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.81
    +5.74 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Seefried Properties Break Ground on New Distribution Facility in Mount Prospect, IL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABC

Project to Deliver 80,053K SF Along I-90 Corridor

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seefried Properties, a national real estate firm specializing in the development, leasing and management of industrial properties, announce construction has commenced on a new 80,053-square-foot speculative distribution facility in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The Class A project is located in the heart of the O'Hare industrial submarket only 2.5 miles from the airport's North Cargo Gate and will be designed to accommodate freight-forwarding and air cargo warehousing. The endeavor confirms the fourteenth building Seefried has developed within the O'Hare market.

80,053-square-foot speculative distribution facility in Mount Prospect, Illinois
80,053-square-foot speculative distribution facility in Mount Prospect, Illinois

Within one week of breaking ground on the new facility, Seefried is pleased to announce its first lease has been signed. World Courier Inc., a world-class medical logistics company and wholly owned subsidiary of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) has leased 34,011 square feet. Mike Feeney and Jay Cook with Cresa represented the tenant and Mike Sedjo, Jack Brennan, John Hamilton and Ben Dickey of CBRE represented Seefried in the transaction.

"With vacancy rates in Chicago reaching record lows, we're excited to bring new class A product to the market," said Dave Riefe, Senior Vice President of Seefried. "We continue to seek out infill locations in Chicago and the greater Midwest to provide supply for the growing demand."

An additional 46,042 square feet remain available for Q4 2022 occupancy. Marketing and leasing efforts for the project will be exclusively handled by CBRE. Principle Constructors is the General Contractor, Kimley-Horn is serving as the Civil Engineer and Harris Architects is the Architect of record. The rear-load industrial building will sit on 5.4 acres and will feature a 32' clear height, 16 exterior dock doors, ample car parking, 17 trailer stalls and prominent exposure on I-90.

About Seefried Industrial Properties:

Founded in 1984 by Ferdinand Seefried, Seefried Industrial Properties specializes in the development, leasing and management of industrial real estate in key markets across the U.S. Seefried leases and manages approximately 40 million square feet for its institutional and European clients and has developed, or is in the process of developing, approximately 190 million square feet of space valued in excess of $17 billion across 120+ markets. Based in Atlanta, the firm has regional offices in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. For more information, please visit www.seefriedproperties.com

 

Seefried Industrial Properties (PRNewsfoto/Seefried Industrial Properties)
Seefried Industrial Properties (PRNewsfoto/Seefried Industrial Properties)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seefried-properties-break-ground-on-new-distribution-facility-in-mount-prospect-il-301572456.html

SOURCE Seefried Industrial Properties

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Lennar Starts Cutting Prices in Cooling US Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Lennar Corp. has started trimming prices and offering buyer incentives in some areas of the US to bolster sales in a cooling housing market.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpRapidly

  • Qualcomm's Charts Are in a Quandary

    The fundamental "story" of Qualcomm seems to be in flux right now with a sell side fundamental analyst telling clients that the company has weakness in the handset area, while the CEO says the opposite. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways since January even though prices have declined - this is a bullish divergence. If we drew a downward sloping channel from January we would find that the most recent decline in June has not touched the "return line" of the channel (not drawn).

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Soaring Today

    Elon Musk's clarification about the electric vehicle company's layoffs sent the stock higher.

  • U.S. home sales slide as prices break above $400,000 for first time

    U.S. existing home sales tumbled to a two-year low in May as prices jumped to a record high - topping the $400,000 mark for the first time - and mortgage rates increased further, pushing out entry-level buyers from the market. "Existing home sales should continue to slow over the course of the year as mortgage rates move higher," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio. Existing home sales fell 3.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.41 million units last month, the lowest level since June 2020 when sales were rebounding from the COVID-19 lockdown slump.

  • Suze Orman's advice on buying real estate right now: 'The tables have turned'

    Personal finance expert Suze Orman joins "Influencers with Andy Serwer" to discuss the U.S. housing market.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Bitcoin Bounces After Meltdown

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock a top performer. Tesla spiked as CEO Elon Musk confirmed layoffs and issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and Nu Holdings Are Rising Today

    Shares of several high-growth fintech stocks rebounded Tuesday after a brutal sell-off last week that was triggered by the Federal Reserve's decision to hike its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. Shares of the "buy now pay later" (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) had risen by roughly 12.6% as of 11:11 a.m. ET Tuesday. Artificial intelligence-powered lending tech specialist Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was nearly 12% higher, and shares of Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) were up by more than 13%.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has declined by close to 32% year-to-date to enter its second bear market in less than three years. Although stock prices have come down significantly for a wide swath of businesses, you should not feel disheartened. Here are three stocks you can consider buying during this bear market in technology stocks.

  • Is Boeing Stock a Buy?

    While many stocks in the sector have outperformed the market in 2022, and a few (Raytheon Technologies, AAR Corp, and Hexcel) are actually in positive territory, Boeing stock is down a whopping 36% in 2022, and 48% over the last year. There's little doubt that the problems at Boeing are a combination of the general market plus its own execution problems. If it isn't multi-billion dollar cost overruns and charges with Boeing's defense business, it's significant operational and regulatory issues across all its major commercial aircraft.

  • 6 Defensive Stocks To Buy In 2022 According to Seth Klarman

    In this article, we discuss the 6 defensive stocks to buy in 2022 according to Seth Klarman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Seth Klarman’s investment strategy and views on the current market situation, go directly to 3 Defensive Stocks To Buy in 2022 According to Seth Klarman. Seth Klarman is the […]

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Reces

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Here's Why Alphabet Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of the tech-giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were rising today after an AdAge report came out indicating that the company is talking with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) about potentially working on an advertising deal with the video streaming service. The AdAge report said Alphabet's Google is currently a "front-runner" among other competitors to forge an advertising partnership with Netflix, as the streaming service looks to boost its ad revenue. You may recall that Netflix's management said recently that it wants to launch an ad-supported streaming tier that would help the company attract additional users.

  • Kellogg Plans to Split Into 3 Companies. The Stock Is Spiking.

    The cereal giant plans to split into three companies: one focused on global snacking and food, another on North American cereal sales, and a pure play on plant-based snacking.

  • Palantir Stock Can Take Off Because ‘Data Is a Strategic Asset’

    BofA Global Research analyst Mariana Perez Mora began coverage of the stock with a price target that is more than 50% above the level before her call.

  • Stock Rally Follows Biggest Hedge-Fund Shorting Binge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Who knows why stocks picked Tuesday to surge. But one fact to consider is the immense bout of short selling that went on last week. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpHedge funds tra