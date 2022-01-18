U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,605.75
    -49.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,508.00
    -288.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,340.00
    -255.75 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,135.00
    -22.70 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.98
    +1.16 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1393
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.54
    +1.23 (+6.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3601
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5710
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,783.51
    -951.12 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.09
    -26.64 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.67
    -37.56 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Seeing the forest for the trees: Cambodia commits to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050

·3 min read

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cambodia begins the new year as the first nation in Southeast Asia to publish a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The roadmap, known officially as a "Long-term strategy for Carbon Neutrality (LTS4CN)", was submitted to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on the 30th of December 2021. This fulfilled a promise by Prime Minister Hun Sen to present such a plan by the end of 2021 and it followed on the heels of his government's pledge, at COP26 Glasgow last November, to reduce Cambodia's greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40 percent of median levels by 2030.

"Implementation of the carbon neutrality strategy in Cambodia is expected to increase our nation's GDP by nearly 3 percent and to create some 449,000 jobs by 2050" says Say Samal, Minister of the Environment for Cambodia. "Forestry sector reforms, decarbonization of transport systems and the promotion of low-carbon agricultural and goods production processes will lead the way to a greener economy and more sustainable prosperity for all".

Minister Samal lauds the efforts of his government, the Ministry of the Environment, and those of Cambodia's National Council for Sustainable Development for committing to go beyond putting pen to paper. "In good times and bad, Prime Minister Hun Sen has proven that he is a man of his word, and I take pride in following his example" says Say Samal. "Cambodia has a solemn obligation to do its part, in concert with more developed nations, to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050."

Cambodia's "Long-term strategy for Carbon Neutrality (LTS4CN)" is designed to be a synergistic approach that seeks to balance economic growth and social justice with greenhouse gas reductions and climate resilience. The Cambodia Climate Change Alliance program (funded by the European Union, Sweden, and the United Nations Development Program), the United Kingdom, the World Bank, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the Global Green Growth Institute and the Agence Française de Développement have contributed their extensive expertise to the preparation of this strategy. We are most grateful for their input, and we welcome their assistance in the coming years.

Cambodia has a 400 megawatt foothold in solar energy development. The country is steering away from coal-fired power generation and hydro power development on the Mekong River has been ruled out. "We are seeing "REDD" when it comes to our forestry resources" says Say Samal. "REDD, as in "Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest degradation in Developing countries" - a program sponsored by the United Nations. Cambodia is committed to reducing deforestation by half by the year 2030 and to reaching zero emissions in its forestry sector by 2040."

We have seen the global community come together to face down a biological threat that most of us could not have imagined barely two years ago. Yet, we had been warned. Let us heed the warnings about global warming. Let us apply ourselves with the same resolve, by increasing international funding for climate change mitigation initiatives. Cambodia stands ready.

Please click the link below to consult the official LTS4CN document as prepared by the Government of Cambodia.
https://bit.ly/3t1BfIL

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seeing-the-forest-for-the-trees-cambodia-commits-to-achieving-carbon-neutrality-by-2050-301458503.html

SOURCE Ministry of Environment, Cambodia

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/18/c1186.html

Recommended Stories

  • China car sector falling short of 'net zero' goals - Greenpeace

    China's massive car sector is on track to bring its climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions to a peak by 2027 but on current trends it is unlikely to meet the country's 2060 "net zero" target, environment group Greenpeace said on Tuesday. The sector's total carbon emissions are likely to plateau at 1.75 billion tonnes, and will steadily drop 11% by 2035, Greenpeace estimated in a research report. But it will need to cut emissions by at least 20% by 2035 if it is to stay on track towards net zero by 2060, Greenpeace said.

  • Closing the talent gap in sustainable finance skills essential to Canada's successful transition to a low-carbon economy

    A new report released by Toronto Finance International (TFI), the United Nations-convened Financial Centres for Sustainability (FC4S) and Deloitte Canada finds there is a need to address the growing gap between the current skills in sustainable finance and those that will be needed in the future.

  • UN: Libya has 12,000 people officially detained, thousands more held illegally

    More than 12,000 people are officially detained in 27 prisons and detention facilities across Libya, with many more in "inhumane conditions in facilities controlled by armed groups or 'secret' facilities," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a report obtained by The Associated Press Monday.Guterres said in the report to the U.N. Security Council that the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has documented an...

  • UN suspends regular flights in Mali: spokesman

    The UN mission in Mali has suspended all but medical evacuation flights in the war-torn country pending negotiations with Malian authorities, a United Nations spokesman said Monday.

  • Official: Japan hopes to lead Asian zero-emissions push

    Japan will gradually phase out coal plants over the next two decades while developing new technologies to reduce, capture and utilize carbon, Environment Minister Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi said Tuesday. Yamaguchi said in an interview with The Associated Press that Japan hopes to lead a zero-emissions push in Asia and is preparing to introduce a carbon tax to meet its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, creating stronger incentives to curb emissions. “We cannot give details about what we will do with coal fired plants by 2030, but we will do our best to minimize emissions,” Yamaguchi said.

  • Exclusive-U.S. examining Alibaba's cloud unit for national security risks - sources

    The Biden administration is reviewing e-commerce giant Alibaba's cloud business to determine whether it poses a risk to U.S. national security, according to three people briefed on the matter, as the government ramps up scrutiny of Chinese technology companies' dealings with U.S. firms. The focus of the probe is on how the company stores U.S. clients' data, including personal information and intellectual property, and whether the Chinese government could gain access to it, the people said. The potential for Beijing to disrupt access by U.S. users to their information stored on Alibaba cloud is also a concern, one of the people said.

  • Trump Is Reportedly Very Nervous About 1 Potential 2024 Republican Rival

    The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.

  • 10 Best Clean Energy Penny Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best clean energy penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Clean Energy Penny Stocks To Buy Now. Renewables have been increasing their overall share in new power capacity expansion across the globe over […]

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Tiffany Trump Shares Photos from White House Engagement Last Year, as Dad's Administration Ended

    Former President Donald Trump's daughter initially announced her engagement to Michael Boulos in a farewell social media post as his administration was ending, days after the Jan. 6 attack

  • Florida manatees aren't eating in starvation prevention program

    A pilot feeding program to save manatees from starvation has started, but the big lunks seem to be refusing to eat the floating lettuce so far, per the Sun-Sentinel.State and federal wildlife officials started the unprecedented feeding after a record 1,101 manatees died last year mostly from starvation. Officials agreed on leafy greens, like romaine lettuce, for their nutritional value and to help with hydration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What happ

  • How War in Ukraine Could Affect the Global Recovery

    Boycotting Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would hit Russia hard, but also inflict pain on Europe and the U.S.

  • Donald Trump-Loving Republicans Celebrate MLK Day And Get Told Where To Go

    Lauren Boebert, Lindsey Graham, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kevin McCarthy, Kayleigh McEnany and Josh Hawley were all slammed for hypocrisy.

  • D.C. is requiring vaccines to enter restaurants and gyms. In most of its suburbs, it's a very different story.

    At El Rey, a buzzing Mexican taqueria and bar in Northwest Washington, D.C., a bouncer planted outside on Saturday night asked the line of customers on U Street to show their vaccination cards. It was the first time staff had asked for the cards, meant to comply with a new vaccination rule in the District. But eight miles away, at a sister El Rey location in Ballston, the door was open for anyone 21 and older to walk in and order a margarita or birria tacos - regardless of whether they had proof

  • Nat Gas Bulls Need Extreme US Cold to Extend into February

    The harsh weather conditions combined with strong LNG demand and modest production point to the potential for a month’s worth of strong withdrawals.

  • India’s states woo Tesla after Elon Musk complains about difficulty launching in the country

    The Tesla boss has asked for a cut in import duties before its India launch.

  • Left laughs off floated changes to 2024 ticket

    Progressives are openly frustrated as the Biden administration flounders on issues across the board, but they are dismissing outright suggestions that previous party leaders - or, worse, Republicans - could be the solution.The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Week all devoted real estate in their opinion sections this week to potential big names, including Hillary Clinton, to replace either President Biden or Vice President Harris...

  • People Are Sharing B.S. Survival Myths That Could Actually Get You Killed, And I'm Thankful I Read These

    FYI: The "Triangle of Life" method is a myth.View Entire Post ›

  • MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

    "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."

  • Eastman to Invest $1 Billion in Plastics Recycling Facility in France

    (Bloomberg) -- Eastman Chemical Co. plans to invest as much as $1 billion to build the world’s biggest molecular-plastics recycling facility in France, helping to cut consumption of fossil fuels -- and boosting President Emmanuel Macron‘s credentials, less than three months before the presidential election.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oi