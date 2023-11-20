When Will Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Turn A Profit?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Seeing Machines Limited's (LON:SEE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. On 30 June 2023, the UK£228m market-cap company posted a loss of US$16m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Seeing Machines' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Seeing Machines is bordering on breakeven, according to the 3 British Electronic analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$16m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 90%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Seeing Machines' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Seeing Machines currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Seeing Machines' case is 61%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

