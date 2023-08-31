SEEK (ASX:SEK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.23

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of October to A$0.23. This makes the dividend yield 2.0%, which is above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for SEEK

SEEK's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, SEEK was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 128% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 59.0% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 53% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.47. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.9% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. SEEK might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

SEEK Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that SEEK has grown earnings per share at 31% per year over the past five years. However, SEEK isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we wonder how quickly it will be able to grow in the future.

SEEK's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We don't think SEEK is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 14 analysts we track are forecasting for SEEK for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is SEEK not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.