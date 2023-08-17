SEEK (ASX:SEK) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.23

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 3rd of October to A$0.23, which will be 9.5% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of A$0.21. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 1.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

SEEK's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by SEEK's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 21.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 56%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.18, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.45. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.6% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. SEEK might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that SEEK's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.4% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think SEEK will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for SEEK that you should be aware of before investing. Is SEEK not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

