SEEK (ASX:SEK) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at SEEK (ASX:SEK) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on SEEK is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = AU$350m ÷ (AU$5.1b - AU$447m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, SEEK has an ROCE of 7.6%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.0%.

In the above chart we have measured SEEK's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SEEK for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at SEEK, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.6% from 12% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, SEEK has decreased its current liabilities to 8.8% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that SEEK is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 50% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing SEEK, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

