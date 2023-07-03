Seeka (NZSE:SEK) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock swells 17% this past week

It's nice to see the Seeka Limited (NZSE:SEK) share price up 17% in a week. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 59%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

While the last five years has been tough for Seeka shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Looking back five years, both Seeka's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 15% per year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 16% average annual decrease in the share price. This suggests that market participants have not changed their view of the company all that much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Seeka's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Seeka's TSR of was a loss of 43% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Seeka shareholders are down 45% for the year, but the market itself is up 9.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Seeka you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on New Zealander exchanges.

