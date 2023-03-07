U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

Seeking nominations for the 2023 rising stars of adtech

Lauren Johnson
·1 min read
From left Chris Alvares, Jessica Munoz, Radia Douiri, Craig Hughes
(L-R) Chris Alvares, Jessica Munoz, Radia Douiri, and Craig Hughes were among 2022's rising starsPMG; LiveIntent; ID5; Outbrain; Savanna Durr/Insider

  • Business Insider is compiling its annual list that honors the rising stars transforming how digital ads are bought and sold.

  • We're looking for up-and-comers who specialize in adtech at adtech firms, brands, agencies, and publishers.

  • Submit nominations by March 31.

We're seeking nominations for Business Insider's second annual list showcasing the rising stars of advertising tech, and we want to hear from you.

We're looking to spotlight early- and mid-career professionals who are not part of the c-suite but are working behind the scenes to develop cookieless technology and solutions for advertisers, new data models, and approaches to digital advertising. These people also have big ambitions to be the future leaders in the industry.

Click here to submit a nomination by 5 p.m. EST on March 31. We will not accept nominations received after March 31.

Criteria and methodology

The list will profile talent at adtech companies as well as adtech specialists at ad agencies, publishers, retailers, and platforms.

We will look at several factors to determine who to spotlight including the nominee's specific role and responsibilities as well as the person's impact on the industry. We will also consider what leadership efforts the person has demonstrated.

Please include as much detail as possible about the nominee's role when submitting a nomination here.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. EST on March 31.

Read the original article on Business Insider

    Quotient Technology Inc, the parent of Coupons.com, is exploring options that include a sale of the company as it grapples with a collapse in advertising revenue, according to people familiar with the matter. The Salt Lake City, Utah-based company, which has a market capitalization of about $320 million, is working with investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc on a sale process that has been under way for several weeks, the sources said. There is no certainty that Quotient will clinch any deal, added the sources, who requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential.