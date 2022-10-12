U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,577.03
    -11.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,210.85
    -28.34 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,417.10
    -9.09 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,687.76
    -5.15 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.10
    -2.25 (-2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.10
    -5.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    -0.49 (-2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9707
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    -0.0370 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1100
    +0.0125 (+1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8700
    +1.0710 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,184.36
    +154.45 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.26
    +1.54 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Seeking nominations for leading livestreaming startups in 2022

Tanya Chen,Geoff Weiss
·1 min read
Vivian Nguyen
Vivian Nguyen sells toys, candies, and accessories on livestream shopping app Popshop Live.Vivian Nguyen

  • Livestreaming is changing the way people connect with each other and engage with live events.

  • Insider is looking for nominations of startups that are innovating the technology, and how it's used.

  • Please enter your submission through this form (or in the form below) by October 21.

Livestreaming has become a ubiquitous way to connect with people and experience dynamic events — all without leaving your home.

These days, apps and services are able to stream the whole gamut of media and experiences: From gaming, to concerts and multi-day music festivals, to sporting events, to real-time updates from your favorite creators.

The livestreaming industry isn't slowing down anytime soon. The global streaming market is predicted to reach $247 billion by 2027, according to Vimeo. Research also shows that mid-tier influencers, or those who hold an average of 500-5,000 viewers per livestream, generate 40% of all livestream views across Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

Twitch, the platform most synonymous with streaming, hosts more than 10 million channels. Gaming is its most popular genre by far, but it's closely followed by a category called Just Chatting, where users can host casual conversations.

The innovations to livestreams, and how it can be applied, are seemingly limitless.

Some companies simply offer the technology to bring events to people's smartphones and TV, while others ideate and help market livestreaming events.

We're seeking nominations for any startups that are adding interesting folds to the livestreaming industry and experience.

Please submit your ideas through this form by October 21, or enter the information below.

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

