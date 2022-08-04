Seeking nominations for the leading talent managers and agents helping gaming YouTubers, streamers, and esports players build careers

Ibai Llanos. Cesc Maymo

Insider is compiling our 3rd annual list of the leading managers and agents in gaming and esports.

We want to highlight those wielding the most lucrative and industry-advancing deals.

Please submit your nominations by August 10.

Amid FaZe Clan's Nasdaq debut – the first for an esports org – and ongoing jockeying for creator exclusivity by top streaming platforms, gaming remains a pivotal sector of the creator economy.

Nearly 3.2 billion people will play games in 2022, according to Newzoo, which valued the gaming industry at $197 billion. And last quarter, viewers watched 8.1 billion hours of live gaming content, according to a report by Streamlabs and Stream Hatchet – roughly three quarters of which happened on Twitch, and the rest on YouTube and Facebook.

The category is also exploding globally. Spanish megastar Ibai broke Twitch's record for concurrent viewership (3.3 million viewers) with a boxing event in June. That month, YouTube Gaming signed an exclusivity deal with the Brazilian streamer Nobru.

Fueling the industry's growth behind the scenes are talent managers and agents, who strategize with their clients on all fronts – brand deals, content expansion, live events, and product launches.

We're putting together our third annual list of the leading talent managers and agents in the space, and want to hear from you about who's wielding the most innovative deals and top clients.

