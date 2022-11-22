U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,003.58
    +53.64 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.10
    +397.82 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,174.41
    +149.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.44
    +21.30 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.20
    +1.16 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.00
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.10
    +0.23 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0307
    +0.0062 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0068 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1860
    -0.9100 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,124.05
    +323.58 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.22
    +7.66 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Seeking nominations for the leading talent managers and agents for influencers

Amanda Perelli
·1 min read
Influencer from vlogging while self-isolating
Getty Images

  • Insider is updating its database of the leading managers and agents for social-media influencers.

  • We want to hear from you on who to include in our updated database.

  • Submit your nomination through this form (or below) by Friday, December 2, 2022.

Many top content creators have built teams with managers and agents to help them expand their businesses.

Several traditional agencies that most commonly work with top Hollywood talent including firms CAA, UTA, and WME also represent YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok stars.

There are also dozens of upstart agencies that have formed in recent years, signing clients with millions of followers.

Some influencers have both a talent manager and an agent. In those cases, a manager will often help with the day-to-day work of crafting the creator's brand, while an agent will support an influencer's broader business strategy, offering access to top brands and celebrities, and helping the creator enter into the world of traditional entertainment.

Insider has a database of top managers and agents for influencers that we are in the process of updating. To that end, we are seeking nominations of new players in the industry, as well as updates to information on those who previously appeared in our database.

Check out the most recent version of our database of the top talent managers and agents for influencers and who they represent

The updated database of top firms will be determined by Insider based on a mix of our reporting and the nominations that we receive.

Please submit your nominations through this form or below by Friday, December 2, 2022.

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court takes up Jack Daniel's dog toy trademark rumpus

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday decided to referee a dog fight, agreeing to hear a bid by liquor brand Jack Daniel's to stop a company that sells dog toys from using designs that parody its trademarked Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey bottle. The justices took up an appeal by Jack Daniel's Properties Inc, owned by Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp, of a lower court's ruling in the trademark dispute that VIP Products LLC's "Bad Spaniels" toy is an "expressive work" covered by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment free speech protections. Phoenix-based VIP's toy mimics the design of the Jack Daniel's bottle with comical dog-themed text alterations, like replacing "Old No. 7" with "the Old No. 2, on your Tennessee Carpet" and alcohol descriptions with "43% Poo By Vol." and "100% Smelly."

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • Twitter says lawsuit over layoffs lacks merit and has delayed severance pay

    Twitter Inc has told a federal judge in San Francisco that a lawsuit claiming the company violated U.S. law by laying off thousands of workers without notice is baseless, and moved to send the claims to arbitration. The court filings made late Monday mark Twitter's first response to the proposed class action, which was brought earlier this month under a federal law requiring 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs. Twitter has laid off about 3,700 employees - half of its workforce - and hundreds more have resigned since the company was acquired last month by Elon Musk, the world's richest person.

  • Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

    There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting. If the WSJ report had been true, it would have been a pivot to the 2-million-barrel per day cut that OPEC+ had announced for November.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • Top Disney exec Kareem Daniel to leave as Bob Iger returns

    Kareem Daniel, the chairman of the Walt Disney Co.'s vast media and entertainment distribution segment, is leaving the company.

  • Walt Disney CFO, Others Brought Concerns to Board Over Bob Chapek

    Finance head Christine McCarthy told directors of her lack of confidence in the CEO after a calamitous November earnings call.

  • Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

    Reuters China To Reportedly Impose Over $1B Fine On Jack Ma's Ant Group Ending 2-Year Long Regulatory Overhaul Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine. Warren Bu

  • Rivian Under Scrutiny As Employees Allege Safety Breach At Illinois Plant

    At least a dozen employees at Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) accused the electric-vehicle maker of safety violations at its Illinois plant, Bloomberg reports. The complaints filed with federal regulators allege the company ignored known hazards and deprioritized safety resources, leaving some workers to share respirators needed during the manufacturing process. They also detail a range of injuries, including a crushed hand, a broken foot, a sliced ear, and broken ribs. Also Read: Amid Hea

  • 15 Most Valuable Companies in Canada

    In this article we take a look at the 15 most valuable companies in Canada. To skip this part and see the top 5 companies in this list, click 5 Most Valuable Companies in Canada. Canada is a natural resource-rich country with the second-largest landmass in the world. Having a smaller population of 37 million […]

  • FTX lawyers tell bankruptcy court the company became SBF's 'personal fiefdom'

    The first day hearing in FTX's bankruptcy on Tuesday outlined the mess left by the firm's swift demise.

  • Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources

    Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma's Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company's two-year long regulatory overhaul. The People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Chinese firm's $37 billion IPO was scuttled at the last minute in 2020, is the regulator that is readying the fine, said five of the sources. The central bank has been in informal communication with Ant about the fine over the past few months, said three of the sources.

  • Boeing, Southwest defeat class actions over 737 MAX safety

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday threw out class-action lawsuits accusing Boeing Co and Southwest Airlines Co of covering up a fatal flaw in the design of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, and ordered that the litigation be dismissed. In a 3-0 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said four classes of passengers who claimed they were overcharged on nearly 200 million Southwest and American Airlines tickets over 18 months could not prove they were harmed, depriving federal courts of jurisdiction. Brian Dunne, whose law firm represented the plaintiffs, declined to comment.

  • These five technology stocks give investors more reward for their risk as Big Tech flames out

    Cisco, Oracle and other companies with decades of experience have proven to be relatively resilient.