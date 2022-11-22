Seeking nominations for the leading talent managers and agents for influencers

Getty Images

Insider is updating its database of the leading managers and agents for social-media influencers.

We want to hear from you on who to include in our updated database.

Submit your nomination through this form (or below) by Friday, December 2, 2022.

Many top content creators have built teams with managers and agents to help them expand their businesses.

Several traditional agencies that most commonly work with top Hollywood talent including firms CAA, UTA, and WME also represent YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok stars.

There are also dozens of upstart agencies that have formed in recent years, signing clients with millions of followers.



Some influencers have both a talent manager and an agent. In those cases, a manager will often help with the day-to-day work of crafting the creator's brand, while an agent will support an influencer's broader business strategy, offering access to top brands and celebrities, and helping the creator enter into the world of traditional entertainment.

Insider has a database of top managers and agents for influencers that we are in the process of updating. To that end, we are seeking nominations of new players in the industry, as well as updates to information on those who previously appeared in our database.

The updated database of top firms will be determined by Insider based on a mix of our reporting and the nominations that we receive.

by Friday, December 2, 2022.

