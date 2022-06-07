Seeking nominations for the leading TikTok talent managers and agents in 2022

TikTok star Khaby Lame at the Cannes film festival. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Insider is compiling our third annual list of the top managers and agents for TikTok creators.

As TikTok's user base has exploded, talent managers and agents are scouring the app for the internet's next big stars.

Short-form video is no longer considered niche, as it was back in 2019 when influencers like Charli D'Amelio and Addison "Rae" Easterling first rose to fame.

TikTok creators now post across a wide swath of content verticals, from cooking and travel to comedy. Many get their start on TikTok before branching out into other formats like podcasting and YouTube videos. Platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat are all looking to grab market share in short-form video by making features like Reels and Shorts integral to their UX designs.

The competition to sign TikTok talent has become fierce. Digital teams at Hollywood agencies like WME and UTA are courting many of the app's top creators. Agents and managers have also left roles at top firms to found their own digital talent companies and even built out full-fledged businesses around a single TikTok family.

