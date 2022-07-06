U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

Seeking nominations for the marketing tech companies who are leading the industry in 2022

Lauren Johnson
·1 min read
People wear protective face masks outside Salesforce Tower.
People wear protective face masks outside Salesforce Tower.Noam Galai/Getty Images

  •  Insider is seeking nominations for its third annual list of top marketing technology companies.

  • We're looking to identify a diverse group of leaders at startups and giants.

  • Please submit your nominations by July 15.

Insider is looking to identify the hottest marketing-tech companies.

We will publish our fourth annual list of martech leaders later this summer and need your help identifying the companies taking on cloud giants and solving big problems for marketers. Maybe they're offering privacy-safe ways to handle consumer data, helping marketers retain the new customers they got during the pandemic, or building out ecommerce capabilities for small businesses.

Click here to see last year's list: Meet 19 execs at companies like Adobe and Shopify who are shaping the future of marketing tech

Please submit your nominations here by July 15. We will not be accepting acceptions after that date, and we will publish the list in August.

What we're looking for

We're looking to identify a diverse group of companies shaking up industries like retail, TV, and technology.

We'll consider company revenue, headcount and funding as well as interesting business models and the scope of each company's ambitions.

Nominations should include examples of the company's performance with quanitative results. You should also be able to list some clients, and explain what problem your company solves in plain language.

This list is specific to marketing-tech companies and separate from an annual list Business Insider will publish later this year of the hottest adtech companies of 2022.

Read the original article on Business Insider

