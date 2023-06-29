Seeking nominations for the most influential TikTok talent managers and agents in 2023

TikTok creator Monet McMichael attended a Vanity Fair and TikTok co-hosted event in Los Angeles on March 08, 2023. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Insider is compiling our fourth annual list of talent managers and agents signing TikTok creators.

We want to hear from you on the most influential professionals helping TikTokers build careers.

Please submit your ideas here or below by July 10.

The entertainment industry loves TikTokers.

The app's stars are signing record-label deals, scoring comedy, dance, or acting gigs, modeling clothing for high-end brands, and attending movie premieres.

For talent agents and managers, there are heaps of money to be made from signing influencers who have built devoted followings on the app. And TikTok has made it easier for talent without industry connections to break into entertainment.

"This app is a gold mine for artists like me who are still looking for their big break," Neha Dharmapuram, a TikTok creator and dancer who used the app to win an audition for a Broadway-bound musical, told Insider.

Most influencers use TikTok as a starting point. Being a short-form content creator in 2023 requires having a presence on YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, and a variety of other apps. But TikTok's content discovery page remains one of the best places for up-and-coming talent to get discovered.

Insider is compiling our fourth annual list of the most influential talent managers and agents that help TikTok creators jumpstart their careers. We want to hear from influencers, marketers, creator teams at the major platforms, other industry professionals, and you, the reader, about which agents and managers are having a positive impact on the careers of TikTokers.

Please submit your ideas here by July 10, or enter the information below:

Read the original article on Business Insider