Seeking nominations for power players who are using social media to change the music industry

Social media continues to change the way we discover, market, and share new music and artists.

Music is no longer experienced and shared in a single way or on a single platform.

And TikTok — as it continues to be the leading platform for music discovery and marketability – is not the only app transforming the music industry these days. Social-media companies are toying with new music features to expand their user bases, and potentially bring in new revenue streams. Record labels and song-rights holders are testing out a variety of social platforms to see how they can boost pre-saves, streams, or identify new ways to make money.

Instagram has been testing adding music to user profiles, and Twitch continues to sow close relationships with music labels to encourage artists to livestream and engage with their fans. YouTube also recently unveiled a tool called Creator Music, launching this fall and enabling creators to license tracks or strike revenue-share agreements with artists.

Behind every tech innovation is an innovative person. Whether it's a creator, artist, or marketing or music-label strategist, power players are people who come up with provoking ideas and bring them into fruition. Every successful idea in the music and social-media spaces changes the way we consume and share music.

