Seeking nominations for the rising stars in tech PR

Business Insider
·1 min read
Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.
Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.Jed Jacobsohn/AP

  • Tech companies have a huge impact on society and rely on sharp PR pros to shape their image.

  • Insider is looking to identify up and coming PR pros for consumer tech companies, and we want to hear from you.

  • Submit your nominations here by August 12.

Insider is seeking to identify the rising stars in tech PR, and we want to hear from you.

Technology companies often drive the biggest stories of the day as tech plays an increasingly important role in society.

Tech companies rely on sharp PR experts to introduce new products, explain new and emerging concepts, and address scrutiny of their businesses.

Competition for the best PR talent is in big demand and companies are always on the lookout for bright up and comers to help solve tech's challenges.

Insider is looking for PR pros who are at the VP level or below. They work on behalf of consumer tech clients at agencies or in house at consumer tech companies of all sizes.

These pros are going beyond the basics, using data analytics to inform campaigns and getting measurable results.

They're managing teams, handling big projects and on track for bigger leadership roles.

Submit your nominations by 5 p.m. ET August 12 through this form.

Read the original article on Business Insider

