Seeking nominations for the top adtech companies that use generative AI

Lauren Johnson
·1 min read
chat gpt example text
Getty Images

  • Insider is seeking nominations for companies building generative AI tools for advertising.

  • These companies sell tech that help advertisers make art and copy and find new audiences.

  • Submit your nominations by October 13.

Generative AI is shaking up how ads are made and targeted to consumers.

Insider is looking for nominations for a list showcasing the adtech companies that harness generative AI to help improve advertising.

We're looking to highlight big and small companies that use generative AI as a basis for their solutions — doing everything from helping advertisers make art and copy, inform product placement, build new audiences to target, handle back-office tasks like invoicing, and more.

While many adtech companies use AI, this list will solely focus on companies that use generative AI.

We plan to publish the list at the end of October.

Please submit your nominations before 5 p.m. ET on October 13 by clicking here.

Read the original article on Business Insider