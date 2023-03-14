Seeking nominations for top European and UK digital talent-management firms

Khaby Lame, hailing from Italy, is the world's most-followed creator on TikTok. Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Insider is looking for the top European and UK digital talent-management firms for our inaugural list.

Nominees must be firms that were founded in Europe and the UK and serve those markets.

Nominate top firms through this Google Form.

The creator economy is a global space, and non-US creators like Khaby Lame or KSI have followings than span across continents.

But who are the managers and agents that support these creators in their work?

For the first time, Insider is compiling a list of some of the top digital talent-management firms from Europe and the UK, to complement our database of influencer managers and agents.

We will highlight firms that were founded in Europe and the UK and whose businesses are heavily involved in those markets. The firms we include must provide their roster and have a focus on digital talent management.

Please submit nominations through this form (or below) by March 22. The form will close on that date at 5 p.m. PST, and we will not be accepting further applications past the deadline.

