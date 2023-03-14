U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,930.32
    +74.56 (+1.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,252.92
    +433.78 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,450.93
    +262.09 (+2.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.07
    +54.77 (+3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.13
    -0.67 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.60
    -5.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6190
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0042 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2620
    +1.0640 (+0.80%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    581.49
    +32.47 (+5.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,632.65
    +84.02 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     
CATCH UP:

Inflation rises at slowest annual pace since late 2021

Seeking nominations for top European and UK digital talent-management firms

Marta Biino
·1 min read
Khaby Lame
Khaby Lame, hailing from Italy, is the world's most-followed creator on TikTok.Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

  • Insider is looking for the top European and UK digital talent-management firms for our inaugural list.

  • Nominees must be firms that were founded in Europe and the UK and serve those markets.

  • Nominate top firms through this Google Form.

The creator economy is a global space, and non-US creators like Khaby Lame or KSI have followings than span across continents.

But who are the managers and agents that support these creators in their work?

For the first time, Insider is compiling a list of some of the top digital talent-management firms from Europe and the UK, to complement our database of influencer managers and agents.

We will highlight firms that were founded in Europe and the UK and whose businesses are heavily involved in those markets. The firms we include must provide their roster and have a focus on digital talent management.

Please submit nominations through this form (or below) by March 22. The form will close on that date at 5 p.m. PST, and we will not be accepting further applications past the deadline.

Submit below:

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • India imposes money laundering regulations on crypto industry

    India’s crime fighting agencies have been investigating crypto exchanges and individuals on money laundering charges and have now put the onus on exchanges to report suspicious transactions.

  • Meta to Cut 10,000 Jobs, Slash 5,000 More Vacant Positions

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plans to lay off around 10,000 employees and close about 5,000 additional open roles in its second major round of job cuts in the past six months.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Bil

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing Wins $37 Billion Saudi Arabia Deal for New Airline

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will buy 78 Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners, as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman revitalizes the country’s flag carrier and oversees the rise of a new international airline that seeks to rival Emirates and Qatar Airways. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eye

  • US Labor Board judge rules Exxon must repay workers for suspended 401K match

    (Reuters) -A U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) administrative law judge on Monday ordered Exxon Mobil Corp to make whole 1,800 employees at two refineries for lost earnings during a suspension of employer contributions to a 401K plan in 2020 and 2021. Exxon suspended the matching employer contributions for all employees between Oct. 1, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2021 to save money while sustaining heavy financial losses during the downturn in fuel demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Administrative Law Judge Christal Key said in a ruling accompanying the order that Exxon engaged in bad-faith bargaining while meeting with United Steelworkers (USW) union locals representing workers at the company’s refineries in Baytown, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

  • Google unveils 'magic wand' to draft documents as AI race tightens

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday unveiled a flurry of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its email, collaboration and cloud software, taking aim at Microsoft Corp days before its rival is expected to make a similar announcement. In a replay of last month's dueling chatbot launches by the tech giants, Alphabet touted a "magic wand" for its popular Google Docs software that can draft a marketing blog, training plan or other text, then revise its tone at users' discretion, a company official demonstrated to reporters. Microsoft, meanwhile, has teased a Thursday event about how it is "reinventing productivity with AI," which is expected to showcase its competing Word processor.

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it operates. Last year, Seafood Watch put lobster from the U.S. and Canada on its list of seafood to avoid due to the threat posed to rare whales by entanglement in fishing gear used to harvest American lobster, the species that makes up most of the U.S. lobster market.

  • Amgen is sued for concealing $10.7 billion tax bill from investors

    Amgen Inc has been sued in a proposed class action accusing the drugmaker of waiting too long to tell investors it might owe the Internal Revenue Service $10.7 billion in taxes and penalties. In a complaint filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court, a Detroit-based pension fund said Amgen artificially inflated its stock price by concealing the dispute over its international tax strategy between July 2020 and April 2022. The IRS has accused Amgen of underreporting taxes from 2010 to 2015, mainly for attributing what should have been U.S. taxable income to a Puerto Rico unit that houses its main manufacturing business and produces many of its drugs.

  • JPMorgan, other big U.S. banks flooded with new clients post SVB collapse-FT

    These lenders, including Bank of America Corp, are trying to accommodate such transfer requests by taking extra steps to speed up the normal sign-up process, among other steps, the FT said, citing several people familiar with the matter. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in on Friday to protect the deposits of up to $250,000, but deposits over that amount - which accounted for 85% of SVB accounts - are at risk. Citi declined to comment on the report, while JPMorgan and Bank of America did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs

    Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs. Meta and other tech companies have been hiring aggressively for at least two years and in recent months have begun to let some of those workers go. Early last month, Meta posted falling profits and its third consecutive quarter of declining revenue.

  • Novartis Starts Sale of Some Ophthalmology Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG is kicking off the sale of some ophthalmology assets, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to prune its portfolio and focus on growth areas.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • Bitcoin, Ether extend gains as U.S. regulators take charge of banking industry turmoil

    Bitcoin and Ether rose the most in the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on Tuesday afternoon in Asia. Cryptocurrencies have been on a rebound since U.S. regulators took charge of the failures in the banking industry and moved to protect deposits across crypto-linked banks.

  • Gap Executive Departures Spell Bad News for Investors and Shoppers

    Whoever is in charge, apparel retailer Gap continues to struggle to sell merchandise that consumers want without big discounts.

  • As Charles Schwab Stock Tumbles, Executives Reassure Investors

    Statements from the CFO, CEO, and Charles Schwab himself appear to be reversing Monday’s sharp selloff in the stock.

  • Where Should I Put My Nest Egg Savings?

    A "nest egg" generally refers to retirement savings that you typically don't touch until you retire. It's the money you save for the future so that you have something to fall back on when you retire. Oftentimes, growing your nest … Continue reading → The post What Is a Nest Egg for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tyson to Close Two Chicken Plants, Cutting 1,700 Jobs

    The largest U.S. chicken producer is attempting to improve its poultry business after a fall in profits.

  • Here's how to stop grinding and create a softer work life

    Here are some strategies that can help you feel less strained at work.

  • Oil prices ease to 5-week low on fallout from U.S. bank shutdowns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell about 1% to a five-week low on Tuesday as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a U.S. bank, sparked fears of a fresh financial crisis that could reduce future oil demand. Brent futures were down 51 cents, or 0.6%, to $80.26 a barrel by 11:36 a.m. EDT (1536 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 56 cents, or 0.8%, to $74.24. Shockwaves from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse triggered big moves in bank shares on Tuesday as investors fretted over the financial health of some lenders, in spite of assurances from U.S. President Joe Biden and other global policymakers.

  • 5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

    The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in February, easing slightly from a 0.5% gain in January as energy prices declined 0.6%. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.5% in February and was up 5.5% from a year ago, marking the smallest 12-month increase since September 2021. Confidence among small business owners about business conditions edged up in February, though rising prices continued to weigh on sentiment, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).