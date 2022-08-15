Seeking nominations for the top executives in influencer marketing

Dunkin' partnered with Charli D'Amelio. Dunkin

In our second annual list, Insider is recognizing the leading executives in influencer marketing.

We want to hear from you on who is building the best and most creative partnerships with creators.

Please submit your nominations through this form (or below) by August 22.

Influencer marketing has officially gone mainstream, as brands turn to creators to promote products and services to their audiences.

"Influencer marketing is becoming the equivalent of a media buy on social," said Ryan Detert, the CEO of influencer-marketing platform Influential, told Insider in April.

According to an Insider Intelligence forecast, US influencer-marketing spend is set to surpass $4 billion by the end of 2022. And brands are getting creative with that money.

Take Dunkin', which hired TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio, a longtime fan of the coffee chain, in 2020 to promote its products and create a signature drink. The campaign led to a boost in brand awareness and increased connection between consumers.

"What we've noticed is, in order for us to be successful, we really need to tap into what's already happening around our brand," Melanie Cohn Rabino, Dunkin's director of brand engagement, told Insider last year.

Read more: Inside Dunkin's influencer-marketing strategy, from hiring Charli D'Amelio to employees posting on TikTok

More recently, Sweetgreen had its most successful click-through rate from users aged 13 to 17 when they hired TikToker Owen Han, a food creator, to direct an ad.

We are seeking nominations for executives who are helping brands stand out with the help of influencers.

In Insider's second annual list, we are recognizing some of the leading execs who are successfully building partnerships with influencers across social media platforms and putting together the most creative campaigns.

The selection will take into consideration the executive's role, their past campaigns, and their wider impact on the influencer space. The list will be determined by Insider based on a mix of our reporting and the nominations that we receive.

Please submit your ideas through this form by August 22, or answer below:

