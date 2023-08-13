Seelos Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SEEL) investors will be pleased with their decent 52% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) share price is 52% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 2.3% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Looking back further, the stock price is 40% higher than it was three years ago.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Seelos Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Seelos Therapeutics rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 52% over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 12% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Seelos Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Seelos Therapeutics is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

