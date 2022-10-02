U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,603.50
    +2.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,867.00
    +66.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,014.75
    -20.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,672.00
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.71
    +2.22 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.10
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    +0.08 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9804
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -0.22 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    +0.0057 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6610
    +0.2180 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,259.14
    -41.40 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.89 (-1.84%)
     

SeenThis Announces Multiple Key Hires in Australia

SeenThis
·2 min read
SeenThis
SeenThis

SeenThis Australia

Steve Alpe, Laura Horsley, Frankie Tsoi, Jordan Scott and Adam Roberts.
Steve Alpe, Laura Horsley, Frankie Tsoi, Jordan Scott and Adam Roberts.

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive streaming company SeenThis announces the hiring of Steve Alpe, Laura Horsley, Jordan Scott and Frankie Tsoi to boost presence in the Australian market.

Steve Alpe, Laura Horsley, Frankie Tsoi, Jordan Scott and Adam Roberts_B&amp;W
Steve Alpe, Laura Horsley, Frankie Tsoi, Jordan Scott and Adam Roberts_B&W


SeenThis’ technology allows high quality video and image ads to be streamed to display inventory, improving performance with instant loading speeds at reduced costs compared to running traditional video campaigns. The technology effectively removes unnecessary data transfer, leading to a more sustainable advertising solution.

Steve Alpe joined SeenThis earlier this year as Partnerships Director, leading the company’s relationships with publishers, ad networks and other media vendors. Laura Horsley and Jordan Scott have joined as Commercial Directors to oversee relationships with Australian agencies, while Frankie Tsoi has stepped in as the market’s first Technical Creative Producer.

Tom Jones-Barlow, SeenThis General Manager APAC, says, “We’ve already seen quick growth in the Australian market, delivering for all major agencies. These new hires will allow us to capitalise on this success and reflect that we view Australia as an essential growth market. The SeenThis solution is particularly effective in combatting variable connectivity in Australia, while meeting growing demand for more sustainable ways to run our campaigns, and driving bottom line results.”

Adam Roberts, SeenThis Sales Director ANZ, adds, “Establishing a diverse and hugely experienced local team will ensure we continue the rapid growth and adoption of adaptive ad streaming as an attention driven, high quality video performance solution that we have seen with our partners in ANZ over the last 12 months.”

For more information, please contact:
Adam Roberts, SeenThis Sales Director ANZ at adam@seenthis.co.

About SeenThis
Since 2017, Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content. With billions of streams served for 1000+ brands in 40+ countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet – for good. Working across eight offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/463499c8-b31e-4917-bdb8-0ead2846d40f


Recommended Stories

  • Activision’s Compliance Chief Steps Down Ahead of Microsoft Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc.’s chief compliance officer, who drew scrutiny over her response to sexual assault allegations last year, is stepping down as the video game publisher seeks to close its sale to Microsoft Corp.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm as Default Swaps Near 2009 LevelGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million Barre

  • Is Weakness In Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 3.7% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Cigna (NYSE:CI). But if you pay close attention...

  • Intel’s Self-Driving Technology Mobileye Unit Files for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. has filed for an initial public offering of its self-driving technology business, Mobileye Global Inc., braving the worst market for new US listings since the financial crisis more than a decade ago. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm as Default Swaps Near 2009 LevelGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsTes

  • Financial Stability Keeping Thailand From Raising Rates Too Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- The need for financial stability, one of the three main objective of the Bank of Thailand, is keeping monetary policy makers in the Southeast Asian nation from raising interest rates too fast. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm as Default Swaps Near 2009 LevelGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsTesla Deliveries Miss

  • Corrections & Amplifications

    CORRECTIONS In the Streetwise column in Saturday’s Exchange section, the dollar conversion for Britain’s expected £150 billion-or-so, or $167 billion, subsidy of energy costs for households and businesses was incorrectly given as $140 billion.

  • Stock market: 2022 is exposing 'freaky post-QE financial system plumbing,' BofA says

    The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.

  • A Strong Dollar Spells Trouble for Some U.S. Companies

    A surging U.S. dollar is a challenge for companies that rely heavily on overseas sales, such as Mondelez International and Booking Holdings.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid Worries Over 2023 Estimate Revisions

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • DuPont acquisition of Chandler company still awaits approval from China

    The $5 billion merger deal had been announced last November but has been held up as it works through regulatory approvals. Rogers is one of Arizona's largest public companies with more than 3,500 global employees and annual revenue approaching $1 billion.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Deliveries Raise Demand Concerns; BYD Launches In Europe

    Tesla AI Day and deliveries loom amid China demand concerns. BYD has launched in Europe as it expands globally. Both EV stocks are struggling.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell? Bulls Eye Margin Growth, Bears See Afterpay Risk

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss Admits Mistake in Communicating Economic Plan

    LONDON—U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss said that her government could have done a better job preparing financial markets for a surprise tax-cut plan funded by increased debt, but otherwise defended the package of economic measures. “We should have laid the ground better,” Ms. Truss said in an interview with the British Broadcasting Corp. on Sunday. The plan sparked a plunge in the pound, a furious selloff in U.K. government debt and prompted the Bank of England to launch an emergency rescue package to stop severe losses piling up at the country’s major pension funds.

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. Shares Should Fall.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • Are Your Assets Safe if You or a Spouse Go into a Nursing Home?

    While so many people are financially prepared for the amount they will need in retirement, many fail to consider how their situation might change due to a disability. Unfortunately, a disability is the most common reason for nursing home placement. By … Continue reading → The post Asset Protection If a Spouse Goes into a Nursing Home appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Goldman’s Petershill, Hunter Point Near SLR Capital Stake Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Petershill unit and Hunter Point Capital agreed to acquire a minority stake in credit-focused asset manager SLR Capital Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm as Default Swaps Near 2009 LevelGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsTesla Del

  • Fast food giants pump millions into ‘Save Local Restaurants’ coalition fighting California wage law

    A new California law could see fast food workers getting paid $22 an hour—and is seen by backers as a model for other states.

  • Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Jobs Market and Trade in Focus

    S&P Global’s initial September manufacturing index indicated slightly faster growth than in August but was the second-lowest reading since July 2020. The Commerce Department releases August figures on construction spending, which fell in July. The Labor Department releases August data on job openings, quits, hires and layoffs.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Will Federal Spending Be A Bright Spot?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Buy This Hair-Care Stock. It Looks Like a Beauty of a Bargain.

    Despite Olaplex’s fat margins and avid following among consumers, the market has given a haircut to its shares. That looks like a mistake.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Stellar, But Slowing, Revenue Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.