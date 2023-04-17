SEATTLE, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq Corporation , a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things (IoT) advanced analytics software, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Manufacturing and Industrial Competency. This designation recognizes Seeq for its expertise in providing customers software solutions for an end-to-end Industrial Manufacturing Software toolchain.

Seeq achieves AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency.

As manufacturing customers move to the cloud, they are looking for cloud experts with manufacturing experience to help them transform and use data in new ways, knowing they need to move faster than ever. AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency Partners provide customers with solutions across their digital transformation journey while being assured that they have support from a validated AWS Partner to meet their needs. These solutions follow AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications.

Achieving the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency differentiates Seeq as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the manufacturing and industrial sector. This program showcases manufacturing consulting and software partners who have domain knowledge and are providing cloud services. To receive the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation and provide vetted customer references.

"Seeq is proud to achieve the AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency," said Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO at Seeq. "By choosing Seeq on AWS, industrial organizations can easily access advanced analytics capabilities to improve production and business success."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Story continues

Seeq advanced analytics SaaS software is available in AWS Marketplace, enabling customers to rapidly find, share, and operationalize insights from process data stored on premise or in the cloud. Examples of use cases for process manufacturing customers using Seeq on AWS include asset monitoring with machine learning using the Seeq Solution for Amazon Lookout for Equipment, operational equipment effectiveness (OEE), and continuous manufacturing.

"Seeq is our go-to solution for self-service analytics in the Covestro Monitoring Platform," says Bram Bamps, Data Analytics Expert at Covestro. "With little to no previous knowledge of advanced data scripting, our experts can easily use Seeq to create data-driven models that predict processes, even those with high variability, and with higher success rates than we've seen with conventional tools. They can easily share insights from these models with colleagues and scale out analyses efficiently by leveraging Seeq's relationship with AWS."

Seeq on AWS can be procured in AWS Marketplace, which simplifies the procurement process and provides incentives for enterprise customers through the AWS Enterprise Discount Program. In addition, all AWS Marketplace sellers are verified as 'ready-to-run' on AWS, expediting the purchase process. This streamlined approach to technology deployment enables companies using Seeq to quickly and easily realize the benefits of advanced analytics.

In addition to AWS services, Seeq connects to an extensive set of data storage platforms from vendors including AspenTech, AVEVA, Siemens, GE, Honeywell, Inductive Automation, InfluxDB, Snowflake, and others.

About Seeq

Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics for the process manufacturing industries, delivers self-service, enterprise SaaS solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States and sales representation in Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

Media contact:

Sydney DeLosh

357360@email4pr.com

2068019339

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seeq-achieves-aws-manufacturing-and-industrial-competency-301798833.html

SOURCE Seeq Corporation