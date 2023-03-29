U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.88
    +41.61 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,604.41
    +210.16 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,879.10
    +163.02 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.50
    +11.86 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.99
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.60
    -3.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0841
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5580
    -0.0060 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2308
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6680
    +1.7930 (+1.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,257.14
    +1,367.28 (+5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.41
    +15.44 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite identifies undiscovered links between protein variants and lung cancer progression

Seer, Inc.
·5 min read
Seer, Inc.
Seer, Inc.

Peptide-level insights from deep, unbiased proteomics enable protein variant analysis of patient samples, revealing potential non-small cell lung cancer biomarkers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced a new scientific publication in PLOS One demonstrating the unmatched utility of the Proteograph Product Suite to uncover novel insights in human health and disease with deep, unbiased proteomics.

Scientists from Seer in collaboration with Luis Diaz, M.D. from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center found previously unknown associations between four protein isoforms and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) progression, constituting potential novel, disease-relevant biomarkers, or therapeutic targets. Importantly, the identified NSCLC-associated protein isoforms comprise structural variants of proteins that arise from distinct but related mRNAs produced from the same gene through the process of alternative splicing. Different protein isoforms can have distinct roles in biology, influencing disease predisposition and progression. Notably, discovery and quantification of such protein variants in a complex biological sample requires deep, unbiased interrogation of the proteome at peptide-level resolution.

“These findings demonstrate that distinct protein isoforms may differentially contribute to diverse biological mechanisms and to the pathogenesis of cancers, potentially paving the road to identify new diagnostic markers or new therapeutic targets,” said Dr. Diaz, Head of the Division of Solid Tumor Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “What is especially encouraging here is that these protein isoforms were detected in plasma, a readily accessible sample type, enabling cancer detection and monitoring through liquid biopsy evaluation of patients.”

The researchers found that the short protein isoform of bone morphogenetic protein 1 (BMP1) occurred more frequently in NSCLC patients compared with healthy participants, and with even greater abundance in patients with late-stage cancer, suggesting that this isoform of BMP1 may play a role in NSCLC progression. BMP1 is involved in collagen processing, and the short isoform of the protein lacks the ability to release collagen, which could impact the tumor microenvironment.

The study analyzed 188 plasma proteomes from NSCLC patients and controls to identify disease-associated protein isoforms. In addition to BMP1, the analysis revealed three other protein isoforms with significant differential behavior in NSCLC when compared to healthy controls: complement component 4a (C4a), complement component 1r (C1r) and lactate dehydrogenase B (LDHB).

“This study, which found disease-associated protein isoforms in NSCLC, could only have been achieved using an unbiased peptide-level approach that provides a deeper, more nuanced view of the human proteome,” said Asim Siddiqui, Senior Vice President of Research at Seer. “These findings demonstrate the power of unbiased proteomics to discover novel biology, especially in the context of cancer, that may otherwise be missed by genomics or targeted proteomics.”

Further research is necessary to validate the utility of these protein isoforms as novel biomarkers for NSCLC, or even new therapeutic targets.

Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite enables proteomics studies with an unprecedented combination of speed, scale, depth, and breadth of data, allowing an unbiased interrogation of the proteome to allow studies not previously possible. Seer’s proprietary engineered nanoparticles deliver reproducible performance across samples, labs, and experiments, providing peptide level information that is key to identifying protein variants. The accompanying Proteograph Analysis Suite offers cloud-scalable software for proteomic data analysis, visualization, and generation of biological insights. The Proteograph Product Suite makes it easy to add unbiased, deep, rapid proteomics studies at scale to any lab.

About Seer
Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding access to proteins, discovery and quantification of protein variants and biological insights, identification and utility of protein isoforms as novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets, deep unbiased interrogation of the proteome at the peptide level, the role of BMP1 in NSCLC pathogenesis and treatment resistance, the role of BMP1 in collagen processing and the tumor microenvironment, the ability of the Proteograph Product Suite to enable proteomics studies with an unprecedented combination of speed, scale, depth, and breadth of data. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Inquiries:
Elizabeth Eaton
pr@seer.bio

Investor Inquiries:
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Novo Hits Another Record High As WHO Considers A Key Move In Obesity

    The WHO will consider adding obesity treatments to its "essential medicines list." The move could help shares of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

  • FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here's what it means

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved selling the leading version of naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter. WHAT IS NARCAN? The approved nasal spray from Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Emergent BioSolutions is the best-known form of naloxone.

  • FDA Approves First OTC Naloxone Nasal Spray For Opioid Overdose

    The FDA has approved Emergent BioSolutions Inc's (NYSE: EBS) Narcan, 4 milligrams (mg) naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for over-the-counter (OTC), nonprescription use – the first naloxone product approved for use without a prescription. Naloxone is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose. The move paves the way for the medication to reverse an opioid overdose to be sold directly to consumers in drug stores, convenienc

  • Biomea (BMEA) Up 99% on Upbeat Data From Type II Diabetes Study

    Preliminary data from an ongoing mid-stage study shows that treatment with Biomea's (BMEA) lead candidate demonstrated a robust glucose-lowering response in patients with type II diabetes.

  • Dreaded Medical Paperwork Required by Health Insurers to Be Trimmed

    Prior authorization has generated so much resentment in recent years that some health insurers have been making tweaks.

  • Merck Releases Keytruda Data In Frontline Endometrial Cancer Patients

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced results from the Phase 3 NRG‑GY018 trial of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel), then continued as a single agent every six weeks for up to 14 cycles for the first-line treatment of stage III-IV or recurrent endometrial carcinoma whose cancer was either mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR). Keytruda, in combination with chemotherapy, reduced the risk of disease prog

  • Novartis Surges As It Goes After Eli Lilly's Second Biggest Moneymaker

    Novartis stock surged Monday after the company's treatment reduced the risk of relapse in patients with early-stage breast cancer.

  • Unity (UNX) Down on Disappointing Results From Wet AMD Study

    Unity's (UBX) phase II ENVISION study on UBX1325 fails to meet the non-inferiority threshold compared to aflibercept through 24 weeks in the wet AMD study.

  • Intra-Cellular (ITCI) Depression Drug Meets Study Goal, Stock Up

    Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (ITCI) announces positive top-line data from its phase III study evaluating lumateperone for the treatment of depression. Stock surges 16% following the news.

  • The market for diabetes drugs is set to double in a decade as more patients receive diagnoses

    Over half a billion adults globally have diabetes. By 2030, more than 640 million adults will live with it, and in 2045, that number is expected to reach close to 800 million, according to the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF).

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Gets Approval of Psoriasis Drug in EU

    Bristol Myers' (BMY) Sotyktu gets approval from the European Commission to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Sell As Senators Eye 400% Price Hike For Covid Shots?

    Moderna stock is under pressure as the company contends with a pitfall in Covid shots and plans for a 400% price hike. Is MRNA stock a sell?

  • US pharmacy chain CVS to bolster customer privacy protection after shareholder push

    Arjuna Capital, a Massachusetts-based investment adviser and frequent filer of shareholder resolutions, said it has withdrawn its proposal from going to a vote at the company's annual meeting this spring. Medication abortion has drawn increasing attention since the U.S. Supreme Court last June overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide. "Shareholders are concerned data will be accessed without consumer consent by states that criminalize abortion," Arjuna Capital's shareholder proposal had said.

  • Health premiums and consumers' medical costs may be about to soar, even as inflation falls

    Medical inflation is accelerating as demand for non-COVID-19-related health services recovers and providers seek to make up for soaring labor costs.

  • Amicus (FOLD) Gets Pompe Disease Treatment Approval in Europe

    Amicus (FOLD) receives approval from the European Commission to treat the adult late-onset Pompe disease with Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa).

  • Ohio Attorney General Charges Pharmacy Benefit Companies With Price Fixing

    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed suit Monday against several companies that manage prescription drug benefits, accusing them of colluding to drive up drug prices, contrary to their stated business purpose. The lawsuit says that industry consolidation has left three large players controlling more than 75% of the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) market, with tremendous power over prescription drug pricing and reimbursement rates. It alleges that Cigna Group, Humana and Prime Therapeutics use

  • Intel says power-efficient Sierra Forest chip will be delivered in H1 2024

    U.S. chip giant Intel Corp said on Wednesday its first semiconductor for data center customers focused on power efficiency, Sierra Forest, would be delivered in the first half of next year, as it outlined a chip release schedule after prior delays. "It's been a challenging few years as we had introduced a lot of innovation but also a lot of complexity and our product release dates had pushed out," Intel Data Center and AI Group head Sandra Rivera told Reuters ahead of an investor event. Intel still dominates the markets for PC and server processing chips, with a market share greater than 70%, tech research firm IDC has calculated.

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Stocks Under $5

    There’s no getting away from it, given the Fed’s policy of aggressive rate hikes, a soft landing for the U.S. economy appears out of the question. That at least is the opinion of Cathie Wood, who is therefore readying for a hard landing. “Money velocity is flattening,” the ARK Investment Management CEO said recently in reference to the recent banking mess while Wood also expects a marked deceleration in nominal gross domestic product. However, these are all blind spots for the Fed, she believes,