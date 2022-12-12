U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

Seer’s Proteomics Platform Named as Top 10 Innovation in 2022 by The Scientist

Seer, Inc.
·3 min read
Seer, Inc.
Seer, Inc.

Annual award from The Scientist celebrates transformative products like Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite, which make unbiased, at-scale proteomics accessible

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today announced that the Proteograph Product Suite has been named one of The Scientist's 2022 Top 10 Innovations, an annual list that highlights the most transformative and useful advances in life science technologies and products poised to propel biomedical research forward.

Seer’s proprietary-engineered nanoparticle technology is featured amongst pioneers in genomics and sequencing and is the only proteomics technology honored on the list.

“Much like the genomics revolution twenty years ago, the field of proteomics is on the cusp of achieving an explosive expansion in the discovery of novel content, and this recognition shows that Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is at the forefront of this,” said Serafim Batzoglou, Chief Data Officer at Seer. “The proteome is the next frontier in human health, and Seer is committed to opening up a new gateway to the proteome for researchers through our leading technology.”

“Proteomics is more closely connected to phenotype than genomics, and Seer’s technology makes it possible to uncover the vast complexity of the proteome at scale and quantify protein variants to study their role in health and disease,” said Mark Flory, Ph.D., a research scientist at the Cancer Early Detection Advanced Research Center of Oregon Health & Science University’s Knight Cancer Institute. “By tracking changes in the proteome, we can begin mapping disease trajectories and learn how to intervene before illnesses become difficult to treat.”

To see the full list of The Scientist's 2022 Top 10 Innovations, please visit their website.

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite, its ability to uncover the vast complexity of the proteome at scale, discover novel content, and ability to map disease. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio

Media Contact
Karen Possemato
pr@seer.bio


    The Management Top 250 ranking is based on a holistic measure of corporate effectiveness that was developed by the Drucker Institute, a part of Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, Calif. Effectiveness is defined as “doing the right things well.” The ranking includes U.S. companies whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stock Market, and that meet criteria, described below, related to their value and prominence. The measure seeks to assess how well a company follows a core set of principles advanced by the late  Peter Drucker, a professor, consultant, author and longtime Wall Street Journal columnist.