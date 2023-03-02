U.S. markets closed

Seer Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Full Year 2023 Outlook

Seer, Inc.
·8 min read
Seer, Inc.
Seer, Inc.

Grew revenue 134% and increased instruments shipped 129% year over year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“I am extremely proud of the Seer team and our accomplishments in our first year of broad commercial availability. The Proteograph Product Suite has been performing exceptionally well in the hands of customers, enabling them to obtain biological insights that were not previously possible. Customers are consistently seeing deep protein coverage that is measured quantitatively, accurately, and with precision - in a way that is scalable and enables unprecedented studies,” said Omid Farokhzad, CEO and President. “Looking ahead in 2023, we will continue to drive execution by enabling breakthrough science, demonstrating the power of the Proteograph through presentations and publications, catalyzing new applications and markets, and continuing to build an industry-leading team.”

Recent Highlights

  • Achieved revenue of $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $15.5 million for the full year 2022, an increase of 50% and 134% over the corresponding periods of 2021

  • Shipped 22 instruments during 2022, bringing cumulative instruments shipped to 39 as of December 31, 2022

  • Operationalized the Proteogenomics Consortium together with Discovery Life Sciences and SCIEX, resulting in a new facility in the Boston, Massachusetts area and the launch of Discovery Life Sciences’ proteomics services using the Proteograph Product Suite

  • Enabled the largest deep multi-omics study to date of 1,031 samples, completed by PrognomiQ with the Proteograph Product Suite

  • Named one of the top ten innovations in 2022 by The Scientist and received the Human Proteome Organization 2022 Proteomics Science & Technology Innovation award

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $4.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a 50% increase from $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased consumable and instrument sales of the Proteograph Product Suite, the completion of service projects, and the addition of lease revenue related to SP100 instruments. Product-related revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.2 million, including $1.7 million of related party revenue, and consisted of sales of SP100 instruments, consumable kits and platform evaluations. Service revenue was $0.7 million and grant and other revenue was $0.7 million.

Gross profit, inclusive of grant and other revenue, was $2.3 million and gross margin was 50% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses were $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, including $8.2 million of stock-based compensation, as compared to $21.3 million, including $6.7 million of stock-based compensation, for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in expenses was driven by increased employee compensation and other related expenses, including stock-based compensation, product development efforts related to the Proteograph Product Suite, and expenses associated with build-out of expansion facilities.

Net loss was $22.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $19.7 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $15.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a 134% increase from $6.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Product-related revenue was $13.8 million, including $5.2 million of related party revenue. Service revenue was $0.9 million and grant and other revenue was $0.8 million.

Gross profit, inclusive of grant and other revenue, was $7.1 million and gross margin was 46% for the full year 2022.

Operating expenses were $104.3 million for the full year 2022, as compared to $74.9 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $93.0 million for the full year 2022, as compared to $71.2 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $426.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

2023 Guidance

Seer expects full year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $23 million to $25 million, representing growth of 48% - 61% over full year 2022.

Webcast Information

Seer will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investor.seer.bio. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Seer

Seer™ is a life sciences company developing transformative products that open a new gateway to the proteome. Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite is an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation and software to perform deep, unbiased proteomic analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph workflow to be efficient and easy to use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are also intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s outlook for fiscal year 2023. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, to be filed with the SEC, and other documents the Company subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio

Media Contact:
Karen Possemato
pr@seer.bio


Seer, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

$

1,431

 

 

$

1,882

 

 

$

8,557

 

 

$

3,577

 

 

Service

 

708

 

 

 

 

 

 

913

 

 

 

500

 

 

Related party

 

1,720

 

 

 

1,150

 

 

 

5,215

 

 

 

2,317

 

 

Grant and other

 

745

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

808

 

 

 

223

 

 

Total revenue

 

4,604

 

 

 

3,066

 

 

 

15,493

 

 

 

6,617

 

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product

 

785

 

 

 

1,222

 

 

 

5,459

 

 

 

2,300

 

 

Service

 

446

 

 

 

 

 

 

495

 

 

 

42

 

 

Related party

 

624

 

 

 

411

 

 

 

1,989

 

 

 

863

 

 

Grant and other

 

457

 

 

 

 

 

 

457

 

 

 

 

 

Total cost of revenue

 

2,312

 

 

 

1,633

 

 

 

8,400

 

 

 

3,205

 

 

Gross profit

 

2,292

 

 

 

1,433

 

 

 

7,093

 

 

 

3,412

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

12,631

 

 

 

8,215

 

 

 

45,797

 

 

 

29,121

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

14,612

 

 

 

13,092

 

 

 

58,531

 

 

 

45,764

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

27,243

 

 

 

21,307

 

 

 

104,328

 

 

 

74,885

 

 

Loss from operations

 

(24,951

)

 

 

(19,874

)

 

 

(97,235

)

 

 

(71,473

)

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

2,498

 

 

 

157

 

 

 

4,602

 

 

 

326

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

 

 

 

(22

)

 

Other expense

 

(73

)

 

 

 

 

 

(333

)

 

 

 

 

Total other income

 

2,425

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

4,269

 

 

 

304

 

 

Net loss

$

(22,526

)

 

$

(19,739

)

 

$

(92,966

)

 

$

(71,169

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(0.32

)

 

$

(1.49

)

 

$

(1.17

)

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

62,805,423

 

 

 

61,562,065

 

 

 

62,433,613

 

 

 

60,863,950

 

 


Seer, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

53,208

 

 

$

232,813

 

 

Short-term investments

 

368,031

 

 

 

167,261

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

4,315

 

 

 

2,495

 

 

Related party receivables

 

1,804

 

 

 

1,283

 

 

Other receivables

 

899

 

 

 

366

 

 

Inventory, net

 

4,627

 

 

 

4,145

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,098

 

 

 

3,336

 

 

Total current assets

 

434,982

 

 

 

411,699

 

 

Long-term investments

 

5,157

 

 

 

93,186

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

27,003

 

 

 

20,142

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

19,408

 

 

 

13,087

 

 

Restricted cash

 

524

 

 

 

524

 

 

Other assets

 

855

 

 

 

501

 

 

Total assets

$

487,929

 

 

$

539,139

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,104

 

 

$

3,789

 

 

Accrued expenses

 

8,298

 

 

 

8,394

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

133

 

 

 

376

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

1,842

 

 

 

864

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

207

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

12,584

 

 

 

13,423

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

28,032

 

 

 

22,459

 

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

320

 

 

 

341

 

 

Total liabilities

 

40,936

 

 

 

36,223

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021; zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 94,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021; 59,366,077 and 57,493,005 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively;

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021; 4,044,969 and 4,522,478 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively;

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

667,739

 

 

 

629,981

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(1,251

)

 

 

(536

)

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(219,496

)

 

 

(126,530

)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

446,993

 

 

 

502,916

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

487,929

 

 

$

539,139

 

 


