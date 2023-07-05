SEG International Bhd (KLSE:SEG) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at SEG International Bhd (KLSE:SEG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on SEG International Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM46m ÷ (RM420m - RM130m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, SEG International Bhd has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Services industry average of 8.3% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SEG International Bhd's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating SEG International Bhd's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From SEG International Bhd's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at SEG International Bhd doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 38%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. However it looks like SEG International Bhd might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, SEG International Bhd has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 31% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that SEG International Bhd is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And with the stock having returned a mere 25% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for SEG International Bhd that we think you should be aware of.

