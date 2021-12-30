U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,799.51
    +6.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,516.41
    +27.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,841.88
    +75.67 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.16
    +15.92 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.85
    +0.29 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.24 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5310
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3493
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2330 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,419.18
    -289.84 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.23
    +22.03 (+1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.54
    -16.15 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.17 (-0.40%)
     

Sega left one of its European servers wide open

Bryan Menegus
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

What could have been a damaging breach in one of Sega's servers appears to have been closed, according to a report by security firm VPN Overview. The misconfigured Amazon Web Services S3 bucket contained sensitive information which allowed researchers to arbitrarily upload files to a huge swath of Sega-owned domains, as well credentials to abuse a 250,000-user email list.

The domains impacted included the official landing pages for major franchises, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Bayonetta and Total War, as well as the Sega.com site itself. VPNO was able to run executable scripts on these sites which, as you can imagine, would have been quite bad if this breach had been discovered by malicious actors instead of researchers. 

An improperly stored Mailchimp API key gave VPNO access to the aforementioned email list. The emails themselves were available in plaintext alongside associated IP addresses, and passwords that the researchers were able to un-hash. According to the report, "a malicious user could have distributed ransomware very effectively using SEGA’s compromised email and cloud services."

So far there's no indication that bad actors made use of this vulnerability before VPNO discovered and helped Sega to fix it. Sega Europe was not available for comment.

Misconfigured S3 buckets are, unfortunately, an extremely common problem in information security. Similar errors this year have impacted audio company Sennheiser, Senior Advisor, PeopleGIS, and the government of Ghana. Sega was the target of a major attack in 2011 which led to the exfiltration of personally identifiable information pertaining to 1.3 million users. Thankfully, this misconfigured European server didn't result in a similar incident.

Recommended Stories

  • Yukai Engineering's cute stuffed animal robot will nibble on your finger

    Om nom nom.

  • Researchers used CT scans to virtually unwrap a pristine mummy

    The scans helped researchers learn new details about Egypt's 18th Dynasty.

  • Wet Rooms Will Be a Huge Trend for Bathroom Renovations in 2022

    Call up your contractor now.

  • Here are the winners in tech for 2021

    Our roundup of this year's best performers.

  • Here's My Favorite Telecom Stock for 2022

    As the pandemic has raged for the past two years, mobile and broadband subscriptions have grown above the level of gross domestic product (GDP), fueling gains for many telecom stocks in 2020. Highly aggressive promotions for free 5G devices have only added to fears of margin-killing price wars. With many leading telecom stocks down or lagging far behind the 29% gains of the S&P 500 this year, stronger players may be primed for a bounce in 2022.

  • Is Apple a Must Own Stock in 2022?

    As concerns around inflation linger, some investors may adjust portfolios away from growth stocks in 2022.

  • These are tech’s 10 megatrends for 2022 — and the stocks to buy

    It’s been a turbulent year for stock markets – record levels across all major indexes despite an onslaught of economic worries and what feels like never-ending variants of Covid-19. Now it’s time to look ahead to 10 major technology trends and which companies show the most promise to win big in 2022. Amazon (AMZN) has enjoyed the leadership position in Cloud for some time, and its AWS business now tops $16 billion in revenue a quarter.

  • Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip manufacturing

    (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world's largest memory chip makers, warned that strict COVID-19 curbs in the Chinese city of Xian could disrupt their chip manufacturing bases in the area. The lockdown in the city puts further pressure on global supply chains and adds to a torturous year for exporters facing sharply higher freight costs even as prices for raw materials including semiconductors skyrocket amid the two-year long pandemic. The curbs could cause delays in the supply of DRAM memory chips, widely used in data centres, Micron said on Wednesday.

  • Robinhood to Expand Options Contract Feature to More Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. is working to let more traders use a feature for its mobile app that rolls options contracts, a mechanism that allows traders to extend their options. Most Read from BloombergGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Win for Epstein VictimsMercedes Swept Up in China Internet Furor Over Models’ EyesApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxfor

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Apple Upgraded On View Augmented Reality To Drive 5G

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Here's 1 Big Reason to Buy Micron Technology Stock Right Away

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock price surged after the company's fiscal 2022 first-quarter results were released on Dec. 20, showing that its revenue, earnings, and guidance exceeded Wall Street's expectations. Micron's revenue shot up 33% year over year in Q1 to $7.69 billion, while its earnings jumped to $2.16 per share from $0.78 per share in the year-ago period. One of the reasons behind Micron's impressive growth last quarter was the jump in the company's revenue from the mobile business.

  • The top five performing coins of 2021

    There were plenty of top performers in 2021 thanks to the rise of meme tokens, alternative blockchains and ‘play-to-earn’ gaming.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Nvidia Stock Is One of the Biggest Gainers in 2021. Should It Replace Netflix in the FAANGs?

    The semiconductor company has "far more in common with the likes of Google, Apple, and Amazon" than the video streamer ever did.

  • Why Are LG Display Shares Trading Higher Premarket?

    LG Display Co Ltd (NYSE: LPL) showcased its latest OLED TV technology, 'OLED EX.' The next-generation OLED EX display implements LG Display's deuterium and personalized algorithm-based 'EX Technology,' which helps boost the innovative display's overall picture quality by enhancing brightness up to 30% versus conventional OLED displays. The OLED EX name is an acronym of 'Evolution' and 'eXperience,' representing the company's goal of providing customers with new experiences through its ever-evolv

  • AMD and OnePlus are the latest to cancel in-person CES 2022 plans (updated)

    AMD and OnePlus have joined the ranks of companies backing out of in-person CES 2022 presences as Omicron raises safety concerns.

  • CES 2022 Still on for Las Vegas, Amid Wave of New Cancellations Over COVID Concerns

    With less than a week before it’s set to kick off, the 2022 CES trade show remains set to take place in person in Las Vegas — even as more companies continue to bail on the conference because of the resurgence of COVID infections. The latest companies to axe their CES in-person plans amid the […]

  • LG Display says its new 'OLED EX' tech enhances brightness by up to 30 percent

    LG Display has unveiled its next generation of OLED tech that's supposed to "enhance brightness up to 30 percent compared to conventional OLED displays."

  • Charge all your Apple devices with one $26 wireless charging station at Amazon

    If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of having to deal with all those different Apple device chargers. Lightning cables… USB-C cables… the Apple Watch charger… it’s so annoying. Thankfully, I nipped the issue in the bud with one simple purchase. The BGR Deals team found something on Amazon that has been a game-changer … The post Charge all your Apple devices with one $26 wireless charging station at Amazon appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple iPhone Production Seen Rebounding In Q1 After Q4 Decline

    A Wall Street firm sees Apple iPhone production declining 7% year over year in the fourth quarter but returning to growth in Q1.