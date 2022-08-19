The Sega Genesis Mini 2's 60-game lineup includes two unreleased titles

Sega has unveiled the complete list of games coming with the Genesis Mini 2, and it's clear the new machine is as much for collectors as it is nostalgic fans. The 60-game catalog (shown in full below) includes two previously unreleased games, for starters. You'll find Devi & Pii, a "paddle-style" game designed by Sonic 3's Takashi Iizuka, as well as Mindware's finished but unpublished puzzler Star Mobile. Several new Genesis ports have also made the cut, including Fantasy Zone, the first two Space Harrier games, "hobby" ports of Spatter and Super Locomotive and a demake of Puyo Puyo Sun.

You'll also want to pick up the Genesis Mini 2 if you have fond memories of playing Sega CD games. The retro console will bundle 12 titles originally built for the optical drive add-on, including the infamous Night Trap as well as CD versions of Sonic the Hedgehog, Ecco the Dolphin and (this author's favorite) Silpheed.

The Genesis Mini is available to pre-order now for $100, and will be released in North America on October 27th. As mentioned earlier, you'll want to snap it up quickly. Sega has warned that supply will be extremely limited in the US and Canada due to chip shortages, and there's no guarantee you'll get one after general sales begin.

Title Type After Burner II Cartridge Alien Soldier Cartridge Atomic Runner Cartridge Bonanza Bros. Cartridge ClayFighter Cartridge Crusader of Centy Cartridge Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf Cartridge Earthworm Jim 2 Cartridge Elemental Master Cartridge Fatal Fury 2 Cartridge Gain Ground Cartridge Golden Axe II Cartridge Granada Cartridge Hellfire Cartridge Herzog Zwei Cartridge Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar Cartridge Midnight Resistance Cartridge OutRun Cartridge OutRunners Cartridge Phantasy Star II Cartridge Populous Cartridge RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA- Cartridge Ranger-X Cartridge Ristar Cartridge ROLLING THUNDER 2 Cartridge Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi Cartridge Shining Force II Cartridge Shining in the Darkness Cartridge Sonic 3D Blast Cartridge SPLATTERHOUSE 2 Cartridge Streets of Rage 3 Cartridge Super Hang-On Cartridge SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS Cartridge The Ooze Cartridge The Revenge of Shinobi Cartridge ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron Cartridge Truxton Cartridge VectorMan 2 Cartridge Viewpoint Cartridge Virtua Racing Cartridge Warsong Cartridge Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.) SEGA CD Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.) SEGA CD Final Fight CD SEGA CD Mansion of Hidden Souls SEGA CD NIGHT STRIKER SEGA CD Night Trap SEGA CD Robo Aleste SEGA CD Sewer Shark SEGA CD Shining Force CD SEGA CD SILPHEED SEGA CD Sonic The Hedgehog CD SEGA CD THE NINJAWARRIORS SEGA CD

