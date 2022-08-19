The Sega Genesis Mini 2's 60-game lineup includes two unreleased titles
Sega has unveiled the complete list of games coming with the Genesis Mini 2, and it's clear the new machine is as much for collectors as it is nostalgic fans. The 60-game catalog (shown in full below) includes two previously unreleased games, for starters. You'll find Devi & Pii, a "paddle-style" game designed by Sonic 3's Takashi Iizuka, as well as Mindware's finished but unpublished puzzler Star Mobile. Several new Genesis ports have also made the cut, including Fantasy Zone, the first two Space Harrier games, "hobby" ports of Spatter and Super Locomotive and a demake of Puyo Puyo Sun.
You'll also want to pick up the Genesis Mini 2 if you have fond memories of playing Sega CD games. The retro console will bundle 12 titles originally built for the optical drive add-on, including the infamous Night Trap as well as CD versions of Sonic the Hedgehog, Ecco the Dolphin and (this author's favorite) Silpheed.
The Genesis Mini is available to pre-order now for $100, and will be released in North America on October 27th. As mentioned earlier, you'll want to snap it up quickly. Sega has warned that supply will be extremely limited in the US and Canada due to chip shortages, and there's no guarantee you'll get one after general sales begin.
Title
Type
After Burner II
Cartridge
Alien Soldier
Cartridge
Atomic Runner
Cartridge
Bonanza Bros.
Cartridge
ClayFighter
Cartridge
Crusader of Centy
Cartridge
Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
Cartridge
Earthworm Jim 2
Cartridge
Elemental Master
Cartridge
Fatal Fury 2
Cartridge
Gain Ground
Cartridge
Golden Axe II
Cartridge
Granada
Cartridge
Hellfire
Cartridge
Herzog Zwei
Cartridge
Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
Cartridge
Midnight Resistance
Cartridge
OutRun
Cartridge
OutRunners
Cartridge
Phantasy Star II
Cartridge
Populous
Cartridge
RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-
Cartridge
Ranger-X
Cartridge
Ristar
Cartridge
ROLLING THUNDER 2
Cartridge
Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
Cartridge
Shining Force II
Cartridge
Shining in the Darkness
Cartridge
Sonic 3D Blast
Cartridge
SPLATTERHOUSE 2
Cartridge
Streets of Rage 3
Cartridge
Super Hang-On
Cartridge
SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS
Cartridge
The Ooze
Cartridge
The Revenge of Shinobi
Cartridge
ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
Cartridge
Truxton
Cartridge
VectorMan 2
Cartridge
Viewpoint
Cartridge
Virtua Racing
Cartridge
Warsong
Cartridge
Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)
SEGA CD
Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)
SEGA CD
Final Fight CD
SEGA CD
Mansion of Hidden Souls
SEGA CD
NIGHT STRIKER
SEGA CD
Night Trap
SEGA CD
Robo Aleste
SEGA CD
Sewer Shark
SEGA CD
Shining Force CD
SEGA CD
SILPHEED
SEGA CD
Sonic The Hedgehog CD
SEGA CD
THE NINJAWARRIORS
SEGA CD
BONUS GAMES
Title
Type
Devi & Pii
Previously unreleased
Fantasy Zone
New Port
Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier)
New Ports
Spatter
New Port
Star Mobile
Previously unreleased
Super Locomotive
New Port
VS Puyo Puyo Sun
New Port