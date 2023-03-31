SEGi: Building the next generations of engineers

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering undoubtedly plays a pivotal role in building our world today. From skyscrapers that touch the clouds to the intricate bridges that span rivers, from soaring planes to speedy cars, engineers are responsible for designing, creating, and maintaining these engineering marvels. As technology advances and new life-altering challenges arise, the demand for engineers continues to grow, making it one of the most sought-after professions globally.

Ir. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tan Yong Chai (Dean, Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment & Information Technology (FoEBEIT) during an interview at SEGi University recently.

Choosing the right higher education institution that offers the best education and training is crucial when pursuing a career in engineering. SEGi is one such institution that offers an unparalleled experience for aspiring engineers.

One of the biggest strengths of the Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment & Information Technology (FoEBEIT) is its faculty, which comprises over 60% of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) holders with professional engineering titles. The faculty staff are not just educators but are also active researchers and consultants who bring their real-world experience into the classroom. Further, many faculty members are involved in the Engineering Accreditation Council (ACE), which evaluates engineering programmes offered in higher education institutions in Malaysia.

SEGi's practice of bringing 'industry into the classroom' also sets it apart from other institutions. Instead of just learning from textbooks and internships, SEGi students get to work alongside industry experts who bring real-life industry projects in well-equipped laboratories available at the university.

The curriculum at SEGi is designed to meet the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), as well as the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, with an emphasis on green engineering, value engineering, and sustainable engineering.

"By aligning our programme curriculum with these emerging trends, SEGi ensures that its graduates are future-proof and an excellent addition to the workforce in Malaysia and beyond," said Ir. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tan Yong Chai, Dean of FoEBEIT.

SEGi offers four Engineering programmes: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering and Chemical Engineering. These programmes are recognised by the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), and the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM), providing graduates with a competitive edge in the job market.

"Studying engineering at SEGi gives students a one-of-a-kind advantage to obtain a double degree; upon graduation, they will receive two parchments – a Bachelor's degree from SEGi, and a Master's degree from University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), UK," said Tan.

Tan then shared that the engineering pathways at SEGi are available for both high school leavers and working adults.

"By staying relevant to the industry's demands, you have better advantages from having better job prospects to earning higher salaries and career growth opportunities," he added.

As the world becomes increasingly complex and interconnected, the demand for skilled engineers has never been higher. SEGi's commitment to quality education through a comprehensive learning experience makes it one of the leading institutions in Malaysia for engineering education.

