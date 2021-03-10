U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

Segra Enters Agreement to Offer Allele’s Proven Winner Cannabis Cultivar Collection Across Canada and International Markets

Segra International Corp.
·5 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segra International Corp. and Allele Genetics, a subsidiary of Catalyst BC, are pleased to announce they have entered into an exclusive agreement to distribute Allele’s collection of data-backed “Proven Winner” cannabis cultivars within the Canadian market and other legal international markets. Allele’s Proven Winners have been grown at both commercial scale and for the purpose of breeding and agronomic dataset development for over a decade by one of the most experienced operational teams in the industry, Catalyst BC, and its affiliates. Harnessing the strength of its proven Plant Tissue Culture technology, Segra will be releasing Allele cultivars on an ongoing basis as part of its Verified Clean Stock program.

Allele’s Proven Winners have been carefully selected based on cannabinoid profile and yield, terpene profiles, and key characteristics such as maturation cycle time, high density trichome area index (“TAI”), mold/mildew resistance and high bract-to-leaf ratios. The ongoing cultivar releases will represent a broad palate of terpene profiles yielding flavors and aromas ranging from citrus to berry and cake to gas – flavors the modern cannabis consumer desires. Amplifying Allele’s Proven Winners with the power of Segra’s tissue culture technologies will ensure consistently high-performing plants that are, as with all Segra tissue culture plants, Verified Clean Stock. Segra and Allele are confident that this offering will help producers turn better plants into better profits.

“Segra is thrilled to be partnering more closely with Allele and able to offer a portion of their data-backed collection, through tissue culture, to operators,” said Segra CEO Jamie Blundell. “Allele has developed an incredible portfolio of diverse, premium cannabis cultivars through tremendous industry expertise and experience. Partnering with top genetics consultants, like Allele Genetics, is central to Segra’s ability to continuously provide our clients the cultivars of the future, and we are keen to showcase how top genetics, paired with the performance of tissue culture, will lead to operational optimization for Canadian LPs.”

“Today’s cannabis consumer desires potency, flavor, and aroma. Allele’s Proven Winners are a collective team effort to enhance and elevate the evolving consumer experience. We have spent the better part of a decade collecting critical agronomic data and consumer feedback necessary to drive cannabis cultivar identification, selection, collection, trialing, and optimization,” said Eric Forington, Director of Plant Breeding and Genetics at Allele Genetics. “Our primary goal is an emphasis on both consumer experience, through consistently high-quality, high-potency, flavor and aroma-forward flower, and LP success by allowing superior genetics to do the heavy agronomic lifting. We are incredibly excited to support the distribution of our Proven Winners in the Canadian and legal global import/export markets through Segra’s proprietary micropropagation process and look forward to partnering with Segra to provide true-to-type, commercially viable plantlets at scale.”

To learn more about this partnership and how Segra and Allele’s Tissue Culture plantlets can improve your output and reduce risk, please contact Segra at info@segra-intl.com.

About Allele:
Allele Genetics has been redefining the boundaries of high THC, high terpene cannabis breeding for over two decades and has consistently raised the bar for Top-Shelf cannabis genetics. Our breeding programs are focused on ultra-high cannabinoid content, and selections from our award-winning genetics catalog consistently test over 30% THC. Allele Genetics combines over 20 years of traditional commercial cannabis breeding experience with the latest science and technology, including micro-propagation and molecular breeding tools, to enhance trait stability and provide genetic identification for our unique cannabis cultivars. Learn more at www.catalyst-bc.com/allele-genetics/

About Segra:
Segra is an agriculture technology company offering plant tissue culture and DNA fingerprinting services to accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry. The company’s proprietary technologies empower its clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk while exploring the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices for the rapidly evolving cannabis consumer. Segra has developed industrial-scale laboratories to produce disease-free, robust, and DNA-fingerprinted cannabis plantlets for licensed producers globally. To support this vision, Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in the fields of agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.segra-intl.com

For Further Information:

Carson Otto
Carson.otto@segra-intl.com

Forward-Looking Information:
This news release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.


  • China Producer Prices Jump, Adding to Global Inflation Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s producer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in February, joining more expensive oil, computer chip shortages and soaring shipping costs as tailwinds for global inflation pressures.The Chinese producer price index rose 1.7% from a year earlier, official data showed Wednesday, stronger than economists’ forecasts for a 1.5% increase and up from 0.3% in January. Consumer prices fell 0.2% last month from a year earlier, slightly better than a projected 0.3% decline.As manufacturer to the world, resurgent producer prices in China raise the prospect it will start exporting inflation globally as factories hike prices for goods sold abroad. Bond markets have already been roiled by expectations that faster global growth and massive fiscal stimulus in the U.S. will push up inflation.Chinese producer prices have been a major contributor to global inflation in recent decades as supply chains became more integrated. Falling prices were a key disinflation driver in 2012-2016, and made it difficult for central banks elsewhere to meet their goals of sustained inflation.This time around, inflation risks are moving in the other direction. Oil has surged close to $70 a barrel, while prices of copper and agricultural goods have rallied. Shipping rates have soared and a global shortage of computer chips could push up prices.“Metal prices were on the rise due to global fiscal stimulus money to be spent on infrastructure projects,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for greater China at ING Groep NV in Hong Kong. “If crude oil price keeps increasing it would push up other prices, like transportation, and therefore production cost, then it could generate inflation.”The benchmark CSI 300 Index was up 0.9% at 1:04 p.m. in Shanghai, after dropping more than 5% over the past two days. The yuan, which has gained about 0.2% in value this year against the dollar, was 0.1% weaker.Commodity BoomRising commodity prices were the main boost to China’s producer inflation last month. The biggest gains were in mining, which climbed 6.8% in February from a year ago, while raw material prices rose 2.9% after several months of declines.What Bloomberg Economics Says...Producer price inflation looks set to pick up further on a low base, assuming commodity prices remain buoyant. This would support increases in profits for industrial enterprises -- a positive for the economy.-- David Qu, China economistFor the full report, click here.However, the government’s conservative economic growth goal of more than 6% for this year, and its gradual withdrawal of stimulus mean China could play a lesser role in driving demand for commodities this year than in the years following the global financial crisis.“China may play a less dominant role in exporting global inflation, given that the government’s on the course to tighten fiscal stimulus and property measures,” said Michelle Lam, Greater China economist at Societe Generale SA in Hong Kong. “The recent commodity price upswing to a very large extent is responding to the recovery in major advanced economies on the back of vaccination and Covid-19 containment.”Consumer PricesConsumer deflation in China eased last month, with prices still largely dragged down by cheaper pork, a key element in the country’s CPI basket. Pork prices declined 14.9% in February from a year ago, reflecting the recovery in hog supplies after outbreaks of African swine fever in recent years.That trend could reverse with the re-emergence of the disease in parts of the country. However, the statistics bureau reduced pork’s weighting in the CPI basket last month, and with consumer spending still a weak point in an otherwise strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, consumer inflation will likely remain below Beijing’s target of a 3% increase this year.Excluding the volatile energy and food costs, consumer prices were unchanged from a year earlier.“The weak CPI shows that there’s no obvious inflation pressure, unlike in the U.S., where CPI expectations have been revised up,” said Hao Zhou, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.Subdued inflation reduces pressure on the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, to tighten monetary policy, said Peiqian Liu, a China economist at Natwest Markets in Singapore. However, the PBOC has warned about financial risks, such as asset bubbles, suggesting a policy of gradual tightening.“We think the PBOC may continue to normalize monetary policy to neutral as credit growth slows gradually in coming months,” she added.(Updates throughout, adding comments from economists.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold jumps over 2% on retreating U.S. yields, dollar

    Gold surged more than 2% on Tuesday on the back of a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker dollar, staging a strong recovery from the nine-month low it hit in the previous session. Spot gold was up 2% to $1,715.40 per ounce by 11:53 a.m. EST (1653 GMT), having slipped on Monday to $1,676.10, its lowest level since June 5. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields backed away from more than a one-year high hit last week, while the dollar fell.

  • China State Funds Buy Stocks to Stem Worsening Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The bearish mood prevailing in China’s stock market is proving a match even for state-backed funds, and casting a cloud over the Communist Party’s biggest annual political event.The CSI 300 Index closed about 2.2% lower despite evidence that state-backed funds had intervened to shore up the market in morning trading. The news earlier helped the gauge erase losses of as much as 3.2%, before declines resumed in the afternoon. Kweichow Moutai Co., the stock that’s become an indicator of sentiment in China’s mutual fund industry, fell 1.2%.The funds, known as China’s “national team,” had stepped in order to ensure stability during the National People’s Congress in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. A Hong Kong-based trader, who declined to be identified discussing client business, said entities linked to mainland funds were actively buying shares through stock links with Hong Kong Tuesday morning.The CSI 300 has now plunged more than 14% from its Feb. 10 high in the biggest loss among global benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg. Declines have been led by the champions of the recent rally such as Moutai, which has fallen 26%.The China Securities Regulatory Commission, which regulates the securities industry, didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether state funds were behind Tuesday’s moves.Historically, Beijing has supported markets when needed around significant events or dates. On Friday, the first day of the NPC, the CSI 300 ended the day down 0.3% after falling as much 2%. Evidence of intervention includes buying through trading links with Hong Kong.Authorities had in many ways encouraged the recent correction in stocks after the CSI 300 briefly surpassed its closing record last month. Officials repeatedly warned of asset bubbles and said that curbing risks in the financial system was this year’s key policy goal. Moutai, for instance, had surged 30% this year to be worth more than $500 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable stocks.With the CSI 300 entering a correction on Monday, and dropping below its 100-day moving average for the first time since May, it’s likely authorities decided the rout had removed enough froth. Slumps of 10% or more in the CSI 300 have occurred twice in the past two years, before the index bounced back each time. The Communist Party, which has long sought to cultivate a ‘slow’ bull market in equities, will need to do more to restore sentiment this time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Automaker Stellantis Breaks Out

    Stellantis, the result of the Fiat Chrysler merger with Peugeot, broke out. Another day of above-average volume. RS line at highs. Several traditional automakers have been breaking out.

  • Bitcoin Hits Highest Level in Two Weeks as Big-Money Bets Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied to a two-week high as a risk-on sentiment returned following selloffs in more speculative corners of the financial market.The digital asset rose as much as 5.7% before trimming some gains to trade at $53,747 as of 1:02 p.m. in New York. Ether -- the world’s second largest cryptocurrency -- jumped as much as 3.8%. The gains mirror broader risk-on optimism, with the Nasdaq 100 Index recovering from a decline Monday that pushed the tech index to a so-called correction level.“We feel that it is more of a ‘risk-on/risk-off’ play,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. said in a note Tuesday.Maley did note, however, that the world’s largest cryptocurrency held up “quite well” throughout the recent Nasdaq correction, adding that this could “have been due to the fact that the S&P 500 had also held-up quite well.”Even as high-flying bets like Tesla Inc. and the ARK Innovation ETF have cratered recently, Bitcoin prices have been buoyed by news of more institutional adoption, fueling crypto proponent’s argument that big financial players are rushing to gain exposure to the token, while another viewpoint stands that the digital asset is a stimulus-fueled bubble destined to burst like its 2017-2018 boom and bust cycle.Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners made a little-discussed connection between tech stocks and the world’s largest digital asset on Bloomberg Television Tuesday.“The relationship between Bitcoin prices and the tech market is very close,” he said. If “Bitcoin prices go down, I think the tech stocks are going to be hit very badly.”Meanwhile, the digital-asset industry continues to see endorsements from institutions. On Monday, NYDIG, a provider of Bitcoin-related financial services, announced that it raised $200 million from investors including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual and Soros Fund Management.NYDIG said Bitcoin adoption among institutions is accelerating, citing data that insurers have more than $1 billion in Bitcoin-related exposure on its platform. Technical analysis is also supportive of higher prices, according to a report by Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross, who said Bitcoin could reach $75,000.“Bitcoin and Ethereum bullishness are back as more big-money bets keep flowing into cryptocurrencies,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in an email. “Institutional interest still seems strong.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Oil Hawkishness Speeds India Plan to Seek Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s push to restrain oil supply to buoy prices is spurring India to speed up plans to diversify its crude sources and pursue alternative energy, the chairman of one of the nation’s biggest refiners said.The world’s third-biggest oil importer was already trying to cut its dependence on Middle Eastern crude, with American oil rising from 0.5% of total purchases to 6% over the past five years, Mukesh Kumar Surana, chairman of state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corp., said in a Bloomberg Television interview.Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has repeatedly called for OPEC+ to pump more crude to stop prices from rising too high. However, his pleas fell on deaf ears in Riyadh when the alliance, which is dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to hold output steady last week. The decision and an attack on an export terminal in the kingdom pushed Brent above $71 a barrel on Monday.“Higher prices make the future of oil as a commodity in the energy basket more detrimental,” Surana said. “It pushes people to look for more alternative resources in the energy basket,” he said, adding that India would prefer an oil price in the $50 to $60 a barrel range.It’s looking increasingly unlikely that crude will drop back to those levels. Top banks upgraded their price forecasts following the OPEC+ decision, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. seeing Brent at $80 a barrel in the third quarter.Around 86% of Indian oil imports last year were from OPEC+ members, with 19% coming from Saudi Arabia, according to government data. Indian refiners are watching Iran’s possible re-entry into the oil market closely, Surana said.Higher oil prices are also likely to add more impetus to India’s push for cleaner sources of energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last month that the country is targeting for 40% of its energy needs to come from green sources by 2030.Brent oil’s surge of around 30% so far this year is already crimping domestic fuel consumption and is threatening India’s recovery from its worst recession since the 1950s. “Higher prices push up inflation and that is not good for the economy,” Surana said.(Updates with oil price forecasts in 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq surges as tech stocks roar back

    U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining about 4% to recoup heavy losses from the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped the most in almost a year, while Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp posted the biggest single-day gains in five weeks. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day rise since Nov. 4.

  • Asia’s Biggest Rate-Hike Bets Mount in India as Swaps Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The global economic recovery is fueling speculation central banks will soon be shifting into tightening mode -- nowhere more so than India.Five-year interest-rate swaps jumped 63 basis points in February, the biggest advance since the 2013 taper tantrum, reflecting growing expectations of a tighter monetary policy. Swap rates signal India will see the most rapid tightening of any nation in Asia, according to Standard Chartered Plc. Fears of a resurgence in inflation driven by rising oil prices is adding to the speculation.“The market is swept up by high intensity global reflation trade,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Ltd. in Mumbai. “Within this, India’s sensitivity to crude oil prices as well as the V-shaped rebound in economic activity may be creating divergent expectations of the monetary policy path ahead.”Rate-hike wagers are building around the world as optimism over an economic rebound is complicated by concern that inflation is quickening following an unprecedented period of rock-bottom borrowing costs. In India’s case, this is posing a thorny challenge for central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, who has vowed to keep monetary policy accommodative as long as necessary to support the recovery.Indian swaps are pricing in an increase of about a percentage point in rates over the next calendar year, compared with a quarter-to-half a percentage point earlier this year, according to Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. The five-year swap rate was down one basis point to 5.38% on Wednesday.‘Pump Prices’Swap markets across Asia are signaling tighter monetary policies going ahead, making it challenging for central banks to nurture a recovery without stifling growth. While India’s consumer-price inflation is still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-to-6% target range, economists see the second round effects of higher pump prices soon feeding into the headline print.India’s benchmark 10-year bond yields surged to 6.25% on Wednesday, from as low as 5.81% in January. Similarly, top-rated corporate bond yields have jumped by more than 60 points in 2021, convincing a number of borrowers to scrap debt offerings in recent days amid the volatility.Policy normalization in India may first see the central bank raising its reverse repo rates by 40 basis points in 2021, according to ICICI Securities. That would narrow the interest-rate corridor to the pre-pandemic level of 25 basis points.“Markets are expecting a rise in inflation due to the rapid increase in the monetary base across economies, and more recently the increase in commodities prices,” said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior Asia rates strategist at Standard Chartered in Singapore. “However, central banks are more sanguine about their own inflation expectations so far.”(Updates with Wednesday’s swap rates in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Xinjiang firms seek damages from foreign researcher over forced labour reports: media

    The official news outlet of the Communist Party of China's Xinjiang region said unidentified companies from the area have filed a domestic civil lawsuit seeking unspecified compensation from a U.S.-based human rights researcher whose reports alleged forced labour is used in the region's cotton industry. The companies said researcher Adrian Zenz's reports were untrue, damaged the reputation of the industry and led to economic losses after the United States banned cotton imports from Xinjiang, according to a report on by the Xinjiang Communist Party website on Monday evening.

  • What Worries BOE Officials Now Is Jobs, Not the Inflation Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is moving to tamp down talk about rising interest rates and inflation, focusing attention on risks to the U.K. economy as it struggles to emerge from lockdown.A majority of the central bank’s policy makers, led by Governor Andrew Bailey, have spent the past two weeks pointing out that slack in the economy. That includes unemployment that’s likely to rise and remain high for months to come, indicating little to push up the pace of consumer price gains.“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Bailey said in a speech on Monday. “A note of realism though. Our latest forecasts in essence painted a picture of an economy that starts with a lower level of activity.”Rising yields in bond markets and signs inflation is about to pick up have spurred speculation that the bank is preparing to shift toward tightening monetary policy to ensure a recovery doesn’t overheat. With a contraction due in the first quarter and Covid restrictions lingering until the middle of the year, the bank is signaling it’ll maintain the stimulus measures it has in place for many more months.The question facing policy makers at their meeting on March 18 is whether market pricing of a 50-basis-point rate hike over the next three years, in addition to the recent gain in the pound’s exchange rate, is warranted, said Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. “And if not, then how and when” to act, she wrote in a report to clients.A handful of members of the Monetary Policy Committee have spoken out about the risks to the recovery.Jonathan Haskel said on March 5 that he’s “open to the possibility that the economy might need further support.”Gertjan Vlieghe said Feb. 22 that he worries “labor market slack will be more persistent and more disinflationary.”Silvana Tenreyro said on March 3 that she sees no risk of inflation based on the BOE’s current forecasts.Only the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has warned about the prospect of inflation picking up, calling it a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Inflation has remained below the bank’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years. While economists expect it to accelerate to just below that goal this year, that will mostly be driven by temporary factors such as energy prices that the BOE will likely ignore.What Bloomberg Economics Says ...“We expect elevated unemployment to push inflation back below target in the first half of 2022. That’s likely to prevent the BOE from taking a hawkish turn this year.”--Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for the full REACT.There are other issues that could keep price growth contained. Unemployment reached 5% in the fourth quarter and is expected to average 5.9% next year, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. Another 16.1% of workers, or about 4.9 million people, were furloughed in January, receiving 80% of their pay while workplaces are closed.The central bank has promised to buy 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of bonds this year as part of its quantitative easing program, which effectively keeps a lid on interest rates in markets. It’s buying about 4.4 billion pounds of assets a week and plans to slow that pace later in the year to ensure the program stretches until the end of December, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said Feb. 17.“The correct stance is still the status quo,” said Fabrice Montagne, chief U.K. economist at Barclays, who reckons a pessimistic mood in markets is starting to dissipate. “They most likely won’t push back if you have one or two hikes priced in over the next two years. This situation could hold on for a while.”The central bank cut its benchmark rate twice at the start of the pandemic to a record low of 0.1%, and policy makers have repeatedly said they need evidence of a sustained recovery before considering to withdrawal monetary support.Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s budget statement last week also fanned some of the optimism about a strong recovery, extending furlough payments until September and allowing millions more workers to access benefits. For the bank, that move will help limit unemployment and preserve jobs.Investors and some economists are looking beyond the pain that’s still to come with the country mired in its third national lockdown. They’re focusing on what Haldane says may be 300 billion pounds of unexpected savings that households accumulated while foreign holidays and eating out were banned and on the sharp recovery in output that’s expected when restrictions lift.Any tightening may not come for years, maybe until the first half of 2023, said Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan Securities Plc. Still, the bank may want to send a signal in the next few months that the next move is probably up, which would rule out both more QE and negative rates.“We expect the MPC to make another hawkish transition over the coming months, at least implicitly acknowledged that some tightening policy will be required over its three-year horizon,” Monks wrote in a report to clients.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks stage rebound, Nasdaq jumps by most since November

    Contracts on the Nasdaq ticked up after the index sank into a correction by the end of the regular session, plunging more than 10% from a recent record closing high. Shares of Tesla steadied in after-hours trading after falling another nearly 6%, bringing its March-to-date loss to almost 17%, while Apple shares sank to the lowest level since November.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBA’s Lowe Pushes Back Against Market, Sending Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe pushed back against bond markets pricing in an earlier tightening of monetary policy, sending the currency and yields lower as he reiterated that interest rates are unlikely to rise until at least 2024.“Over the past couple of weeks market pricing has implied an expectation of possible increases in the cash rate as early as late next year and then again in 2023,” Lowe said in a speech to the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney Wednesday. “This is not an expectation that we share.”The benchmark three-year bond yield fell as low a 0.087% as it briefly dipped below the RBA’s 0.1% target for the first time this year. It settled back to be in line with the goal as investors began re-calibrating expectations for the rate outlook.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Governor Lowe’s speech made it clear that Australian rates are set to be lower for longer. The RBA is not going to be fazed by temporary, transitory, inflation blips, with Lowe signaling a focus on the labor market, and more specifically, wages-driven inflation, as the future anchor for Australian monetary policy.”-- James McIntyre, economistAustralia’s central bank has stepped up its bond buying in recent weeks, including an unscheduled operation, as it battled rising yields fueled by a reflation trade sweeping global markets. The RBA defended its 0.10% yield target -- also the level of the cash rate -- and sought to soothe markets. Lowe said today that even the improved inflation expectations priced in by markets aren’t especially high and aren’t above central bank targets.The governor pointed again to the evolution of the RBA’s inflation-targeting regime that now requires actual -- not forecast -- inflation to be within the 2-3% target before it considers moving rates. This will likely require wages growth above 3%, Lowe said, noting it’s currently running at a record-low 1.4%.“It is a long way back to seeing wage increases consistent with the inflation target,” he said.Martin Whetton, head of fixed income and FX strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said Lowe delivered a “spirited defense of their settings” and agreed with Lowe that conditions won’t be met for some time for raising rates.Westpac Banking Corp.’s fixed income research chief Damien McColough said the message was clear about the market “getting ahead of itself with regard to policy tightening expectations.”Leveraged and macro funds sold the Aussie after it failed to recover above its New York close following Lowe’s comments, according to Asia-based FX traders. It was quoted 0.4% lower at 76.82 U.S. cents at 1:33 p.m. in Sydney. The 10-year yield dropped six basis points to 1.72%, also party reflecting moved in U.S. Treasury yields overnight.Australia’s economy has experienced a V-shaped recovery as authorities managed to bring Covid-19 under control and unemployment has fallen accordingly: to 6.4% in January from a pandemic peak of 7.5%. Yet, there is still work to be done.Staying Low“Over the past decade, the estimates of the unemployment rate associated with full employment have been repeatedly lowered,” he said. Based on recent experience, “it is certainly possible that Australia can achieve and sustain an unemployment rate in the low 4s, although only time will tell.”The governor confirmed the bank’s commitment to its three-year yield target and said it’s not considering removing it or changing it.As to whether to keep April 2024 as the target three-year bond or move to November 2024, he said “the board has not yet made a decision on this question and will consider it again later in the year when it has more information about the economic recovery and the labor market.”Westpac’s McColough said that there is now a greater chance that yield-curve control gets pushed from the April 2024 to the November 2024 bond.Later in the year, the bank will also consider whether to extend its quantitative easing program, the governor said. The RBA in November announced a A$100 billion ($77 billion) program over six months targeting longer-dated securities and in February announced a further A$100 billion when the first tranche expires in mid-April.A key aim of the QE program was to keep a lid on Australia’s currency, which had surged about 40% from March last year before it eased back in recent days on a strengthening U.S. dollar. Asked about the exchange rate, the governor reiterated his recent mantra.“I’d be even more comfortable if it was lower still,” Lowe said. “Having said that, I cannot say the currency’s overvalued,” citing the strength of commodity prices. “So I understand why the currency is where it is, I’d like it to be lower.”Asked about criticism of the central bank’s policies from academic economists and others who argue it should do more QE, Lowe pointed out that between the A$200 billion total bond buying and A$200 billion in a bank lending program, it was pumping in a lot of stimulus.“We’re doing a huge amount already,” he said, noting this was occurring at a time when the economy was doing better than expected. “So we’re in watch-and-wait mode. If it turns out we need to do more then we can.”In his speech the governor, referring to strengthening house prices, said there are mechanisms to limit lending that don’t require tighter policy. He said the RBA is paying close attention to lending standards, but it does not target house prices, “nor would it make sense to do so.”(Updates with comment from Bloomberg Economics in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A nepotism scandal has Nike scrambling to rebuild trust with sneakerheads

    Nike is doing damage control after a prolific sneaker reseller was revealed to be the son of a longtime company executive.

  • Will rising mortgage rates derail the red-hot housing market?

    Yahoo Finance Live checks in with several housing market insiders to see if rising mortgage rates are beginning to derail housing's momentum.

  • Bitcoin Hits Two-Week High Above $55K Ahead of US Inflation Data

    Higher U.S. inflation expected to be revealed today is both good and bad news for bitcoin prices.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rallies while Nasdaq slides into a correction as tech rout deepens

    Stocks were mixed on Monday and Treasury yields climbed further after Congress made headway toward passing another significant COVID-19 relief package.

  • Haunted by 2008, China and U.S. Diverge on Stimulus Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China are pursuing divergent economic policies in the aftermath of the coronavirus recession in a role reversal from last time the world economy was recovering from a shock.One of the takeaways from the annual National People’s Congress under way in Beijing is a conservative growth goal, with a tighter fiscal-deficit target and restrained monetary settings. That’s a big contrast with Washington, where President Joe Biden is preparing a second major fiscal package after he gets final approval for his $1.9 trillion stimulus.The widening policy divergence is putting strains on exchange rates and could potentially reshape global capital flows. It stems, in part, from different policy lessons from the 2007-09 crisis.A stunted and choppy U.S. recovery left key Democrats concluding it’s vital to “go big” on stimulus and keep it flowing. For monetary policy the moral was: “Don’t hold back” and “don’t stop until the job is done,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week.China’s leaders have a different take. A massive unleashing of credit growth back then led to unused infrastructure, ghost towns, excess industrial capacity and an overhang of debt. While rapid containment of the pandemic meant the economy didn’t need as much help in 2020, President Xi Jinping and his team are now winding things back to re-focus on longer-term initiatives to strengthen the technology sector and tamp down debt risks.“Each learned a lesson from the previous episode, and so it is kind of a swap of positions,” said Nathan Sheets, head of global economic research at PGIM Fixed Income and a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs. The policy mix now makes “a compelling case for renminbi appreciation,” Sheets said.That’s a view that’s widely shared: the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey is for a strengthening to 6.35 against the dollar by the end of the year, from 6.5114 in Shanghai late Tuesday.One of China’s financial regulators, Guo Shuqing, highlighted in a briefing just days before the opening of the annual legislative gathering that high leverage within the financial system must continue to be addressed. Guo pointed to worries about inflated property prices and the risk of overseas money pouring in to take advantage of the premiums China’s assets offer. He also indicated the nation’s lending rates will likely go up this year.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“China is increasingly shifting its attention from pandemic recovery to managing the economy in more normal conditions.”--Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor the full report, click hereWhile U.S. Treasury yields have surged recently, 10-year rates remain less than half those in China, where the central bank has forsworn Western-style zero interest rates or quantitative easing.“Unlike many of its peers, including the Fed, China’s central bank has continued to calibrate its policy partially with a view to prevent an excessive rise in asset prices,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. Confronted with currency-appreciation risks, China will be hoping for a “well-timed exit from the Fed’s ultra-ease stance.”That’s unlikely to come soon. Powell in three appearances the past fortnight has made clear the Fed is going to keep policy rates near zero until well into the economic recovery, when most jobless Americans are brought back into employment. He also gave no indication asset purchases will be tapered as Biden’s fiscal stimulus kicks in in coming months.As China contends with capital inflows, the U.S. is likely to be pumping out a greater supply of dollars into the global economy -- via a widening current-account deficit -- as its growth revs up, supercharged by Biden’s stimulus and the Fed’s easy stance.“There’s been a regime break,” in the U.S. with the outsize Biden relief bill and a planned longer-term follow-up, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance. As growth soars past 6% this year, a wider current-account deficit will be “the pressure valve” given domestic production constraints, he said.Brooks projects that deficit will hit 4% of gross domestic product this year. That would be the highest since large shortfalls during the 2002-08 period, when a broad measure of the dollar tumbled as much as 27%.Read More: Dollar Is Increasingly Overvalued as Deficit Widens, IIF Says“As our fiscal support goes into uncharted territory, it puts enormous pressure on our budget deficits -- and by inference our domestic saving rate and the current account and trade deficit, with the consequences primarily falling on the currency,” said Stephen Roach, a Yale University senior fellow and former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia.China’s reluctance toward the kind of “go big” message of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dates back many years. After unleashing a fiscal package of 4 trillion yuan ($586 billion, at the time) and an unprecedented surge in broader credit after the 2008 crisis, Beijing was already by 2012 saying it wouldn’t do that again.Reticence toward across-the-board stimulus later turned into a concerted push to rein in leverage. A May 2016 front-page treatise in the People’s Daily -- the Communist Party’s mouthpiece -- blasted excessive debt as the “original sin” sowing risks across financial and real-estate markets. The anonymous article -- widely said to have been written by Vice Premier Liu He, Xi’s top economic adviser -- called stimulating the economy through easy monetary policy a “fantasy.”So with the country’s success in applying draconian restrictions to contain the coronavirus, it should come as little surprise that Beijing is returning toward its pre-pandemic focus on building domestic tech capabilities and managing down debt risks.After ditching an annual growth target for 2020 given the turmoil caused by Covid-19, China’s leadership set a goal of a GDP increase of more than 6% this year -- conservative since it’s well below economists’ projections for this year’s expansion.In the meantime, surging American GDP gains are set to lift China’s prospects as well. Exports to the U.S. soared more than 87% in the first two months of this year compared with the pandemic-hit period a year before, faster than China’s overall rise of just under 61%.“The U.S. locomotive is back on track,” said Catherine Mann, global chief economist at Citigroup Inc.(Updates yuan forecast, trading in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Have you ever thought about what your returns would be today if you invested in Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) 10 years ago? Tesla Motors is an American electric vehicle and clean energy company that was founded and incorporated on July 1, 2003, by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. Elon Musk was an early investor in Tesla and has served as the CEO and product architect of Tesla Motors since 2008. This company specializes in building electric cars, solar and integrated renewable energy solutions for homes and businesses. Tesla is the world's best-selling plug-in and battery electric passenger car manufacturer. Tesla Motors has headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and builds many of its vehicle components in-house, such as batteries, motors, and software. In 2010 Tesla Motors purchased the Tesla factory for 42 million in Fremont California. Tesla went on to launch its first initial public offering (IPO) on NASDAQ on June 29, 2010. They issued 13.3 million shares of common stock for the public at a price of $17.00 per share. On March 8th, 2011 Tesla shares were sold at an opening price of $4.92 per share. Now a decade later the Tesla share price has skyrocketed up to $563 per share. If you'd invested 1,000 in Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) on March 7, 2011, today that investment would be worth $119,829.66. Your total profit from that investment today would equal $118,829.66 with an annual return of 61.26%. Back in August, they announced a stock split and since then share prices have increased by nearly 200% on a split-adjusted basis. The overall share price has been steadily increasing over the past few years. In 2020, Tesla's global sales reached an all-time high of 499,550 units with a 35.8% increase over the previous year. Tesla broke the record for the greatest value of any American automaker after reaching a market capitalization of $86 billion on January 20th, 2020. Tesla shot up 743% in 2020 alone and their share price reached a peak of $900 at the start of this year. Since reaching that peak back in January, Tesla share prices have dropped by around 38%. Tesla shares have been down by about 16% so far this year. Tesla has definitely had its struggles but the company expects to increase its productivity and volume by 50% each year in the near future. Every stock has had its ups and downs but Tesla Motors has grown to become one of the top electric car manufacturers in the world. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public OfferingsLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week: Investors Should Track These Public Offerings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.