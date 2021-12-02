U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,512.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,125.00
    +123.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,843.00
    -26.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,154.90
    +8.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.72
    -1.85 (-2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.70
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4160
    -0.0180 (-1.26%)
     

  • Vix

    29.95
    +2.76 (+10.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3310
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8350
    +0.0550 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,693.62
    -1,645.12 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,445.06
    -24.02 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.50
    -81.18 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.37
    -182.25 (-0.65%)
     
JUST IN:

New U.S. jobless claims increased from prior week

Some 222,000 individuals filed, 240,000 was expected

Segway makes its first foray into sidewalk robot delivery with Coco partnership

Rebecca Bellan
·5 min read

Segway sees a future for sidewalk delivery robots and is now preparing to be the burgeoning industry's go-to manufacturer.

The company, which has supplied electric scooters for almost all of the major shared micromobility operators, is partnering with Los Angeles-based delivery robot startup Coco to build 1,000 partially automated, remotely piloted sidewalk robots. Coco will begin deploying the robots in Los Angeles and two other U.S. cities during the first quarter of 2022.

This new shipment of Coco Ones, as the company is branding them, will add to its existing fleet of 100 Coco Zeroes, a "box on wheels" that the company first built to prove out its business model. Coco has also placed an order for an additional 1,200 vehicles, which it expects to be able to deploy by May or June 2022, pending potential contracts, according to Sahil Sharma, SVP of vehicles at Coco.

Segway has been conducting R&D on robotics for years and even formed a dedicated division in 2016. That was the same year the company unveiled its Loomo robot, which is basically a scooter base with a little robotic head that includes an Intel RealSense RGB-D camera, speech recognition and self-driving capabilities.

Loomo was more of an experiment than a business opportunity; this partnership with Coco is the first time the company is deploying its "robotic mobile platforms" at scale for delivery. Tony Ho, Segway's VP of global business development, said it also signals a longer term shift into the robotic delivery space.

"This is just the beginning of our partnership," Ho told TechCrunch. "We will stay on the product side of things, and Coco will be the operators. So it's a bit similar to the micromobility space where we provide the vehicles and hardware and they provide the relationship with the city and the staff and the whole operation behind it. Right now, we're seeing this almost like it was with scooters in 2017, where the whole industry is booming. It's a land grab."

Segway's e-scooter and e-bike business is thriving, says Ho, noting it will provide leverage to scale growth in robotics by sharing vehicle learnings and supply chain resources.

"Coco is a really young company, so they were smart enough to focus on what they do best and outsource the supply chain scaling to Segway," said Ho, who mentioned the partnership with Coco is not exclusive. "We are very serious about this and it's our company strategy to back the winning horses to scale up quickly."

The market size of autonomous delivery robots globally is expected to reach $236.59 million by 2027, and a range of players have sprouted recently to try to control a piece of that pie. Starship Technologies, a competitor in the sidewalk space, has raised a total of $102 million worth of funding; Kiwibot recently expanded its reach among college campuses; and Nuro, which operates on the roads, just raised $600 million and announced a partnership with 7-Eleven. In August, Coco raised a $36 million Series A, bringing its total funding to $43 million, money that was in part used to fund the Segway vehicles.

Segway says it expects sidewalk robots to be the most efficient method of achieving first and last mile delivery, particularly in dense urban areas during rush hour.

"From the product point of view, a simpler design with make operations more reliable, less breakdowns, lower upfront capital investment," said Ho. "Labor shortages caused by the pandemic only accelerated the acceptance of robots. Also, slower moving and smaller payload vehicles are pedestrian friendly on sidewalks and are welcomed by cities."

Most robotic delivery startups aren't actually autonomous yet, and Coco is no exception. Its vehicles, which are built with cameras, GPS and some compute power, are remotely piloted, but have some basic automated driving functionality. For example, they can drive in a straight line and stop if an obstacle pops up, which allows for one pilot to monitor more than one delivery at a time and take over for tricky bits like pedestrian crossings.

"We're taking a very business-first approach to this," Zach Rash, co-founder and CEO of Coco, told TechCrunch, noting that waiting for full autonomy to happen will only delay market entry. "A lot of people talk about L4 and L5, 90% autonomy. We really want to understand how many pilots do we need to do a given volume of delivery in this area. We built it from the ground up thinking what makes sense for our business and how should we build technology to support that, rather than saying, 'How can we simplify the self-driving car?' Our pilots are central to our operations and always will be central to our operations, so let's build the product around them to make them as efficient as possible."

Coco's system takes the data collected from its various routes and uses that information to train the machine learning algorithms within its self-driving software. But the real advantage of having a fleet at scale is the ability to map more areas of the community and find faster and easier routes for the robot, says Rash.

"We can learn from the fleet what the most efficient segments are, because we care about every second of the delivery, so we try to map the city to create the most efficient routes, which takes into account connectivity, sidewalk infrastructure, pedestrian traffic, car traffic," said Rash. "We learn a lot from the whole fleet. It's not just about autonomous. We collect all this information to make sure that we can navigate the city as efficiently as possible."

Recommended Stories

  • This Terrific Opportunity Could Supercharge AMD Stock in the Long Run

    The chipmaker's new win in the automotive space could unlock a tremendous opportunity in a fast-growing market.

  • Apple Tells Suppliers iPhone Demand Weakens Ahead of Holiday Period—Reports

    Apple has warned its suppliers that demand for its iPhones is lower than expected ahead of the holiday season, according to “people familiar with the matter” quoted by Bloomberg news. The demand slump comes in addition to the supply problems created for Apple (ticker: AAPL) and all electronic goods makers by the global chip shortage and other supply constraints. Analysts however forecast a record year for Apple this year, with revenue seen jumping 6% in the last quarter of the year.

  • Unity Software Experiences a Rapid Selloff

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday night's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity Software , the gaming software engine that just completed its acquisition of special effects maker Weta Digital. Riccitiello explained that Weta Digital is best known for its special effects work in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, but the company has an expansive set of digital tools.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Invest in the Metaverse

    These companies are connecting all the hardware and software dots to enable the future of social interaction.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday after a prominent Wall Street analyst noted that the company's electric Mustang Mach-E is on track to outsell a key rival in 2021. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were up about 5.1% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas noted that Ford sold 21,703 Mustang Mach-Es in the U.S. through October.

  • A Hertz customer’s ‘very bad’ car rental experience goes viral: ‘It was extortion’

    A law professor posts a five-page complaint against Hertz on Twitter, claiming the company broke its contract and was 'extorting' her. She got a full refund.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Micron Technology (MU)?

    Hazelton Capital Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter. The portfolio declined by 7.8% at the end of the third quarter and has returned 7.0% year-to-date. By comparison, the S&P 500 returned 0.6% during the same quarter and 15.9% year-to-date. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • 2021 was the year of the metaverse, but it will be years before it's a reality

    The metaverse might be coming, but it'll take years before it reaches its potential.

  • Apple tells suppliers demand for iPhone 13 lineup has weakened - Bloomberg News

    The company had cut production of iPhone 13 by as many as 10 million units, down from a target of 90 million, due to a global chip shortage, but now it has informed vendors that even those orders may not materialize, the report said. Apple's shares fell about 2% in premarket trading, while shares of iPhone component and semiconductor suppliers Qualcomm, Skyworks, Europe's ASML and Infineon were also down. The holiday season is Apple's biggest quarter in terms of revenue and a test for consumers' interest in the company's latest iPhones and MacBooks.

  • Jay Leno: Tesla is ‘probably 8-10 years ahead in battery technology’ compared to competitors

    Fans and onlookers have seen Jay Leno riding around the streets of LA in his priceless Lamborghini Miura, a diminutive classic Saab, or even one of his steam-powered contraptions. But you may not have realized is that Leno is actually big fan of electric vehicles.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – December 2nd, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, a move through the day’s pivot levels would be needed to avoid a day in the red…

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – December 2nd, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, a Bitcoin move back through to $58,500 would be needed to deliver support to the broader market.

  • Microsoft Unveils Cheap Version of Teams, Taking Dead Aim at Zoom

    Teams Essentials is the first version of the software offered as a stand-alone service separate from Microsoft's Office 365 software suite.

  • Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices

    Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday released a new chip designed for gaming-specific handheld devices offering 5G connectivity, a potential new mobile platform for video gamers offering more flexibility to play streaming games on the go. The San Diego-based firm said it has partnered with gaming hardware company Razer Inc to create an initial test device for game makers. Qualcomm is the world's biggest supplier of chips for smartphones, which have become a key platform for video games, which in turn are one of the biggest revenue generators in mobile app stores.

  • Auto Makers Are Racing to Catch Tesla. One CEO Says Not So Fast.

    Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has a warning regarding electric vehicles. He isn't sure the EV cost equation makes sense.

  • 2 EV Stocks I Would Buy Before Rivian

    Going by traditional metrics, the valuations of electric vehicle (EV) stocks don't make sense right now. The latest example of this trend is Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), whose mega IPO has garnered lots of attention from investors. Two top reasons to like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) from a product standpoint are the industry-leading range its vehicles can reach on a single charge and the attractive designs of its vehicles.

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As Towing Apparently Drains Pickup's Battery Faster Than Expected?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as it mulls expansion plans on the heels of a monster IPO? The EV startup trades as RIVN.

  • What Does Bitcoin Mean for PayPal Stock?

    It's estimated that up to 200 million consumers worldwide have transacted with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in some way. As Bitcoin and other digital coins become more popular alternatives to holding cash, it's imperative for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) to offer its more than 400 million active customers a means for transacting with Bitcoin, especially if it wants to keep up with the competition. Through the first half of 2021, Square's (NYSE: SQ) Cash App was downloaded at almost twice the rate of PayPal's Venmo.

  • Honeywell Just Launched The World’s Largest Quantum Computing Company

    Honeywell Quantum Solutions and Cambridge Quantum Computing completed their merger Tuesday to become the world's largest standalone quantum computing company.

  • Is Target a Better Growth Stock Than Amazon?

    Don't look now, but Target (NYSE: TGT) is taking market share from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the U.S. retail business. After more than two decades of fighting against Amazon's e-commerce model, the brick-and-mortar giant seems to be on solid footing once again. What's new in the battle between these two is that Target is actually growing faster than Amazon in the retail space.