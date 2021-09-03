Segway's robot mower uses GPS to stay on your lawn

Segway is moving into the robot mower market with the Navimow. What sets this model apart from many others is that you don't need to install a boundary wire. Instead, Navimow uses GPS and other sensors to stay within the perimeter of your lawn.

A so-called Exact Fusion Locating System can maintain Navimow's position accurate to within two centimeters, according to Segway. If the GPS signal ever dips, the company says the device's array of sensors and data ensure it will still work. You can tell Navimow where to mow, define the boundaries and instruct it to avoid certain parts of your garden via an app. Segway claims Navimow uses an algorithm to figure out a mowing path so it doesn't have to criss-cross.

Segway says Navimow operates relatively quietly at 54 dB. There are offset blades to trim edges and corners, while the mower gradually cuts grass from above to reach the height you want (between three and six centimeters). The mower can handle 45-degree inclines and it has an IPX6 water resistance rating, according to Segway.

There are safety features too. Segway says Navimow can detect and bypass obstacles, and its blades will stop spinning if pets or kids get too close. If the device detects rain, it'll return to the charging station, but you can turn off the rain sensor and put Navimow to work even when it's wet outside. When the battery gets too low, Navimow will continue cutting from where it left off after it recharges.

Segway Navimow robot mower

Installing a perimeter wire can take some time and as SlashGear notes, it can damage a garden, since it's usually buried under grass. So Navimow might be a healthier solution for your lawn than other robot mowers. iRobot planned to make a mower with wireless boundary beacons, but it put the device on hold last year amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segway is releasing four versions of its mower. The Navimow H500E is for lawns with an area of up to 5,400 square feet. It costs €1,199 (around $1,425). The other three models have larger batteries to support bigger lawns, along with 4G support and a GPS anti-theft system. The prices top out at €2,499 (around $2,970). However, Segway hasn't announced US launch details yet.