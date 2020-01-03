Segway-Ninebot unveils a transportation pod and new kick scooter

Segway has unveiled a self-balancing vehicle that can go up to 24 mph. Called the S-Pod, it's designed for sitting while navigating enclosed campuses.

Details on how to actually use the vehicle are scarce, but Segway says the "S-Pod uses an adaptive center-of-gravity automatic control system to enable the passenger to easily adjust the speed by handling the knob to change the center of gravity in the pod."

Segway-Ninebot also unveiled a kick scooter with a maximum speed of 12.4 mph with a $799 price tag. I haven't tried this scooter, but its light weight of 22 pounds is a plus, as is its alleged ability to handle 15% inclines without slowing down.

Though, the pricier and heavier Boosted electric scooter can handle hills with 25% inclines. In general, personal scooters can cost as low as $250 and up to $1,599.

Segway plans to unveil more details at the Consumer Electronics Show next week.