Segway's Ninebot ES4 scooter is $260 off today only

An electric scooter can be a good alternative way to get to and from the office and other local spots, but most are quite expensive. But Amazon's one-day sale on Segway devices makes one model quite affordable: the Segway Ninebot ES4 scooter has been discounted to $540, or $260 off its normal price. That's also only $40 more than its record low of $500.

Buy Ninebot ES4 at Amazon - $540

The ES4 bumps things up from the ES2 scooter, supporting a max speed of 19 mph and a range of up to 28 miles. It also has 800W of power and dual batteries, and you can monitor the machine's battery life from its built-in LED display.

The scooter itself is pretty slick and it's designed to make rides as smooth as possible. It has wide, non-pneumatic tires plus a dual suspension system that works to stabilize both the front and back wheel. You're also getting a double-braking system outfitted with both a mechanical and electrical brake that lets you stop within 13 inches at 12.4 mph. When riding at nighttime, you can turn on the front-facing LED for better visibility, too. We also appreciate that the ES4 is fairly portable — it's hefty at 31 pounds, but it folds down neatly so you can stow it in a trunk or take it on public transportation.

And like most gadgets today, the ES4 connects to Segway's mobile app and that lets you do things like lock and unlock the scooter, activate cruise control, install firmware updates and check out riding stats. While a scooter like this probably won't replace all other forms of transportation, it's a convenient way to get from one place to another — especially for those living in big cities or dense suburbs.

