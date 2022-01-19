U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

SEI to Announce Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

·1 min read
In this article:
Public Invited to Monitor Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) intends to release earnings for the fourth-quarter 2021 on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The public is invited to listen to the call at www.seic.com/ir-events. Replays will be available shortly after the call at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 1785544.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

SEI

+1 610-676-4052

+1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com

lwojcik@seic.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-on-wednesday-jan-26-2022-301464046.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

