SEI Group Announces Acquisitions of Coastal Insulation & Fireplaces and Cool Insulation

·2 min read

DORAVILLE, Ga., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Group LLC ("SEI"), is pleased to announce its acquisitions of Coastal Insulation & Fireplaces, LLC ("Coastal") based in Fredericksburg and Virginia Beach, Virginia and Cool Insulation Company ("Cool") based in Austin, Texas (together, the "Companies").

SEI Group (PRNewsfoto/SEI Group)

Coastal is a leading insulation and building products installer throughout the Tidewater, Northern, and Central Virginia regions and prides itself in delivering top-notch customer service and workmanship. Coastal's founders, David Turman and Todd Holmes, will continue to lead the business.

Cool is a leading provider of residential and commercial insulation installation services throughout the Austin and San Antonio markets. Cool is managed by Kevin Weinrich, Jr., who will continue to manage operations going forward. Cool has established a strong reputation as a market leader for providing prompt and high-quality workmanship for its customers in Central and South Texas.

Since its recapitalization with Quad-C Management in February 2021, SEI has aquired a total of five businesses, adding ten locations and approximately $80 million of annual revenues to the SEI platform. Now with a total of twenty branches across eight states, SEI serves seven of the top ten fastest growing metro-areas in the United States.

"We are thrilled to have Coastal and Cool join the SEI team. Both Companies have impressive growth trajectories and have strong, customer-focused cultures," said Joe Carrington, CEO of SEI. "The Companies expand our footprint into very attractive high growth markets and add significantly to our insulation and building product installation business."

Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

About SEI Group

SEI Group, a portfolio company of Quad-C Management, Inc., installs insulation and specialty building products in the single-family and multi-family residential markets. The Company provides best-in-class service levels to SEI's customers including custom and national homebuilders. For additional information, please email sean.cusack@seigroup-usa.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-group-announces-acquisitions-of-coastal-insulation--fireplaces-and-cool-insulation-301473408.html

SOURCE SEI Group

