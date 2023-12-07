SEI READI opens Request for Project Information as region pursues READI 2.0 funding

Dec. 7—SOUTHEAST INDIANA — Southeast Indiana citizens, businesses, visitors, and stakeholders are invited to submit preliminary project ideas and content to assist in goal setting as part of the region's READI 2.0 submittal.

Indiana READI, which was first announced by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb in his 2021 State of the State address and then enacted in legislation by the Indiana General Assembly, dedicated $500 million in state appropriations to promote strategic investments that will make Indiana a magnet for talent and economic growth.

The SEI READI region, which consists of six counties — Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland and Union — successfully participated in the first round of the program and is now in the process of preparing a Regional Growth and Development Strategy to apply for a competitive grant and/or loan commitment offered by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation as a part of the READI 2.0 program.

For this Request for Project Information, submittals are limited to capital projects or infrastructure improvements only. Additionally, the project must advance one of the following regional goals:

Housing and Neighborhoods: Increase the total number of housing units throughout the region and ensure that units are available at attainable price points based on regional incomes and annual wage earnings.

Tourism, Recreation, and Lifestyle: Reinforce the region's competitive advantage as an outdoor destination, through the development and enhancement of recreational features, residential amenities, and supporting quality-of-life programs.

Infrastructure: Ensure that the region's infrastructure systems meet the needs of our current and future residents and businesses.

Business Retention, Growth and Attraction: Grow the local and regional economy by supporting business recruitment, expansion, and attraction efforts, to generate more high-paying jobs.

Childcare and Education: Expand access to quality and affordable daycare and early education programs throughout the region.

Story continues

Any regional resident, employer or stakeholder can submit project information; however, you must complete an initial meeting with your county's economic development office and/or the Southeastern Indiana Regional Planning Commission prior to submitting your information.

All final submittals must be turned in by end of day on Dec. 22, 2023.

For a listing of economic development contacts and required project information visit www.southeastindiana.org.

The submittals collected during the Request for Project Information phase will be used to develop appropriate regional funding targets and goals as a component of the READI 2.0 application process.

Projects submitted during this phase are not guaranteed funding, and they will not be included in the application in any level of detail.

A future, more detailed Call for Projects may occur in late spring of 2024 once READI 2.0 regional funding allocations have been announced.

More information about SEI READI and updates can be found at www.southeastindiana.org.

Additional details on READI 2.0, including program structure, eligibility requirements, metrics, READI 2.0 goals, focus areas, application details, etc. can be found at www.indianareadi.com.

Information provided — Information provided